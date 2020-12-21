An impressive start to the new year: Mercedes-Benz unveils the MBUX Hyperscreen

For Mercedes-Benz, 2021 marks the beginning of the next chapter in interaction between vehicle and user: the MBUX Hyperscreen takes the operation and display of infotainment, comfort and vehicle functions to a new level thanks to artificial intelligence (AI). The large, curved screen unit lends the interior a unique aesthetic and extends along the entire width of the vehicle in front of the driver and front passenger – for whom the digital experience is as emotional as it is intuitive and effortless. The MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) Hyperscreen, which is for the first time optionally available in the fully electric luxury saloon EQS, is representative of the emotional intelligence of the entire vehicle and is highly capable of learning.

The world premiere of the MBUX Hyperscreen grants insights into the MBUX Hyperscreen’s role as the digital core of Mercedes-EQ’s top model, the progressive luxury saloon EQS. The digital communication format addresses journalists and multipliers and can be joined live on Mercedes me media. The world premiere will be broadcast on Thursday, January 7th at 2:00 p.m. (CET) in a media special at

https://media.mercedes-benz.com/MBUXhyperscreen and will be available afterwards as an on‑demand video.

In addition, Mercedes-Benz will showcase the MBUX Hyperscreen at the first-ever digital 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which takes place from January 11th to 14th. The Mercedes-Benz Press Conference starts on January 11th, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (CET)/8:00 a.m. (PST, local Las Vegas time). Media representatives can register on the CES Website to watch the Mercedes-Benz Press Conference. The link is also available in the media special.

Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, Vera Schmidt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Advanced Digital Design, and Sajjad Khan, CTO and Member of the Board of Management Mercedes-Benz AG, will together present the MBUX Hyperscreen and its numerous facets. From control over functionality to material and design to technical details – the viewers gain interesting insights into the system, its unique features and its development.

Next to the world premiere, Mercedes-Benz will also provide additional information in form of videos, graphics, press releases and images for download on Mercedes me media. The opportunity to engage in a digital dialogue with the Mercedes-Benz press team is also offered.

SOURCE: Daimler