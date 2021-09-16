An absolute triumph of efficiency, Lucid Air achieves 520 miles of range

Lucid Air Dream Edition R is the longest-range electric car ever — besting the closest competition by over 100 miles

The results are in, and Lucid Air Dream Edition R has exceeded expectations. With 520 miles on a single charge, it’s achieved a record-breaking official EPA range rating, making it the first electric car ever to breach 500 miles.* That bests the closest competitors by over 100 miles, and means you could go from Los Angeles to San Francisco without stopping.

“I’m delighted that our Lucid Air Dream Edition Range has been officially accredited with a range of 520 miles by the EPA, a number I believe to be a new record for any EV. Crucially, this landmark has been achieved by Lucid’s world-leading, in-house EV technology, not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Group. “Our race-proven 900V battery and BMS technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox technology endow Lucid Air with ultra-high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy. The next generation EV has truly arrived!”

Improvements in efficiency will enable widespread mass adoption of EVs. — Peter Rawlinson

A new era of efficiency

Lucid Air was engineered with an obsessive focus on efficiency. Countless aspects of the car are centered around maximizing range, from its miniaturized, in-house designed powertrain to its aerodynamic shape that reduces drag at high speeds. In the end, 520 miles of range is more than a world record. It’s a paradigm shift of what’s possible.

“Improvements in efficiency will enable widespread mass adoption. We develop all our technology in-house, and we have a relentless focus on efficiency,” Peter added. “Our approach is based on the concept of ‘smart range,’ going incredible distance on a single charge, carrying the smallest possible battery packs.”

