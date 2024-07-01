Amplify Cell Technologies, a joint venture between Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR, begins construction of Mississippi battery cell factory

Amplify Cell Technologies, a joint venture between Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc., Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC [a Daimler Truck Group Company; “Daimler Truck”] and PACCAR, recently broke ground at its new battery cell manufact uring plant in Marshall County, Mississippi

Amplify Cell Technologies, a joint venture between Accelera™ by Cummins, the zero-emissions business unit of Cummins Inc., Daimler Trucks & Buses US Holding LLC [a Daimler Truck Group Company; “Daimler Truck”] and PACCAR, recently broke ground at its new battery cell manufact uring plant in Marshall County, Mississippi.

The 500-acre site will be home to a two million-square-foot, energy efficient facility with an annual manufacturing capacity of 21-gigawatt hours (GWh) for the production of lithium-ironphosphate (LFP) battery cells. Amplify plans to begin battery cell production in 2027 and is expected to create more than 2,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs.

“I am thrilled to be here with so many of our partners to break ground on this new battery cell manufacturing facility in Marshall County,” said Kel Kearns, CEO of Amplify. “United in the mission to decarbonize our highways and interstates, our founding p artners are making a serious commitment. Marking the start of construction on site signifies this collective effort, and together we will lead the transformation of the commercial transportation industry.”

Leaders from Accelera, Daimler and PACCAR were joined by State of Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, and local officials to celebrate the groundbreaking.

“Mississippi is incredibly excited to welcome this historic private sector investment from the new joint venture between Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck, and PACCAR,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This project is the largest payroll commitment in state hi story, and it will bring an incredible 2,000 new jobs to this community. This fantastic investment from these industry leaders will help to further charge Mississippi’s electric economy.”

“As the transportation industry evolves and energy demands grow, it’s crucial that we have American facilities producing the materials and technologies necessary to meet those needs. This joint venture is not only a major job booster for Mississippi, but sets an example for future endeavors in the transportation industry. I am thrilled to see this project take off, as it will increase competition in the market, boost the local economy, and provide jobs for our state,” said Senator Hyde-Smith.

The new facility will produce LFP battery cells, a cell chemistry chosen for its durability and cost-effectiveness. This initiative will localize the battery supply chain, making it more robust and responsive to the needs of the growing electric commercial vehicle market in North America.

Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR have committed a combined $2 to $3 billion investment in this joint venture and each own 30 percent of Amplify Cell Technologies. EVE Energy serves as the technology partner with 10 percent ownership and contributes its industry-leading battery cell design and manufacturing expertise to the venture. EVE Energy is a global technology leader in the manufacture of LFP battery cells for the vehicle industry.

The partners are committed to leading the commercial vehicle industry’s transition to zero emissions technologies and reducing carbon emissions consistent with the Paris Climate Agreement.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck