Ampere’s Cléon plant produces its 1,000,000th electric motor as it prepares to deliver on Alpine’s sportiness

Pioneering in motor electrification, Ampere’s Cléon plant inaugurates a new production line for the 7DL twin motor, the brand-new rear motor unit of the Alpine A390. It embodies French performance, driven by technology, agility and team commitment

At the heart of Ampere’s industrial system, the Cléon plant is the group’s mechanical excellence hub, backed by a decade of experience in electric motor industrialization. This unique expertise now places it at the forefront of advanced technologies, as demonstrated by the integration of the new rear motors for the Alpine A390. Cléon has just reached a major milestone: the one-millionth electric powertrain produced since 2015. This success is built on a range of high-performance, versatile motors serving different brands, inside and outside Renault Group.

“Cléon perfectly embodies Ampere’s industrial vision: combining technical excellence, electric innovation and human commitment. Producing the millionth electric motor here is a collective pride and proof of our ability to showcase French performance across Europe.” – Josep Maria Recasens, CEO Ampere.

Alpine A390: Cléon, driving electric performance and industrial precision

The assignment of the new 7DL twin motor to Cléon confirms the plant’s expertise. Already powering the A290 with the 6AM 160kW motor, also present at the front of the A390, Cléon equips this model with the new rear 7DL twin motor that power each wheel independently and provide exceptional dynamism and agility.

This 250 kW dual motor (2 x 125 kW) is integrated into a sophisticated all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring, optimizing cornering agility and ensuring top-level performance. With acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds, this vehicle embodies French industrial excellence.

Every step of the 7DL twin motor manufacturing process is guided by absolute precision: screwing, fitting, bundling, timing, engraving, flashing, clipping… everything is executed with extreme care by highly skilled operators. Digital traceability, camera control of key operations, process parameter monitoring and team dexterity reflect Cléon’s DNA in service of Alpine performance. 100% of powertrains are tested on next-generation benches (vibration, acoustics, hardness) to ensure flawless quality.

“Today in Cléon, we celebrate the alliance of French industrial excellence with Alpine’s cutting-edge engineering, all brought together in our brand-new A390 sport fastback. A unique experience of sportiness, agility and performance, whose release at the end of 2025 will leave few indifferent and carry Alpine’s ambitions for international growth.” – Philippe Krief, CEO Alpine.

Industrial metaverse and AI: a winning duo for performance

Since 2017, the Cléon site has been undergoing an ambitious digital transformation of its industrial tools, recognized by the World Economic Forum with the Industry 4.0 label. This momentum has accelerated over the past three years thanks to a dedicated team developing digital solutions on production lines, with a clear goal: more agility, speed and reliability.

At the heart of this revolution, artificial intelligence plays a key role. On one hand, it continuously analyzes and monitors critical parameters, triggers alerts in case of deviation and corrects them. On the other, it ensures production compliance. A three-year roadmap plans the deployment of 45 solutions to accelerate the industrial metaverse, with many innovations to come.

Power electronics: a key lever to boost competitiveness and performance

To master the value chain of its electric motors, especially in power electronics, Cléon is adapting its industrial strategy to integrate the assembly of electronic components, essential for motor performance and thus EV range. Process engineering teams are rethinking supplier relationships to select components and negotiate their value. Supplier selection is also guided by geographic location to reduce transport costs and carbon footprint.

Two key approaches are being explored to boost performance and competitiveness: vertical integration of electronic component assembly and a nearly 40% compacting of electronic components. Integrating these new processes will also require training for manufacturing staff and related professions. Driven by Reknow University, a training campus will be established on site.

Diversification and development of innovative processes

Other challenges are mobilizing Cléon’s teams, such as activity diversification and the development of innovative processes. The site has the capacity to integrate new activities beyond its usual scope:

Local, agile process engineering teams with a multidisciplinary skill set.

An aluminum foundry with a diversified machine park.

Flexible production resources via clever carry-over, reusing existing industrial tools reconfigured for new processes and products.

Multiple initiatives are underway to diversify the range of manufactured products, including vehicle parts, and to develop innovative processes related to power electronics.

“We are extremely proud to contribute to the electrification of the Alpine range. Cléon’s teams put all their expertise into serving sporty and exclusive vehicles.” – Christophe Clément, Director Ampere Cléon plant.

Ampere Cléon

101.7 million engines and gearboxes produced since the plant opened in 1958

1 million electric motors produced since 2015

Activity : 3 production streams: thermal (engine and gearbox), hybrid (electric motor and gearbox gear machining), and electric (range of 3 motors)

: 3 production streams: thermal (engine and gearbox), hybrid (electric motor and gearbox gear machining), and electric (range of 3 motors) 2024 Production : 1,300,000 mechanical components

: 1,300,000 mechanical components Workforce: 3,146 employees, 14% women, 350 temporary workers, 165 apprentices

