Ampeco partners with Amp Assist to deliver AI-powered operations and driver support for EV charging networks

Today at EVS38, we, AMPECO, a leading EV charging management platform provider, and Amp Assist, a pioneer in AI-powered charging operations management, announce the launch of a strategic partnership initiative to bring comprehensive AI Operations as a Service to charge point operators (CPOs). This collaboration will unfold over the coming years, with both companies working together to transform how charging networks operate by combining our robust platform capabilities with Amp Assist’s intelligent automation solutions.

As EV charging networks expand globally, operational complexity increases exponentially. This partnership addresses the critical need for intelligent automation and proactive support that enables CPOs to scale efficiently while maintaining exceptional service standards. Together, we will work to transform charging operations from cost centers into strategic revenue drivers.

Our charging management software platform provides the comprehensive foundation that makes this partnership possible. With its extensive API capabilities, real-time monitoring features, and flexible architecture, our platform can seamlessly integrate with Amp Assist’s AI-driven solutions. Our platform’s robust data collection and management capabilities enable CPOs to leverage advanced analytics and automation tools that were previously unavailable to the charging industry.

Amp Assist brings a comprehensive AI Operations as a Service platform that provides 24/7 monitoring, automated issue resolution, intelligent driver support, and network optimization. The company’s innovative approach combines advanced AI capabilities with deep industry expertise to address the operational challenges that CPOs face as they scale their networks.

The partnership will focus on developing integrated solutions where Amp Assist’s AI systems work in harmony with our platform. CPOs will benefit from increased charger utilization, reduced operational costs, minimized downtime, and enhanced driver satisfaction through this comprehensive approach to charging network management.

As part of their commitment to innovation, Amp Assist plans to introduce WhatsApp integration for their AI Contact Center, expanding support channels for EV drivers. This new feature will be demonstrated at EVS38, showcasing the continuous innovation driving the partnership forward.

Patrick Roelke, CEO at Amp Assist, emphasizes the transformative potential of the partnership: “Our collaboration with AMPECO represents a significant step forward in making EV charging operations truly intelligent and autonomous. By working together to integrate our AI Operations platform with AMPECO’s comprehensive charging management system, we’re positioning CPOs to transform their networks into self-optimizing assets that deliver exceptional experiences for every driver.”

Orlin Radev, our CEO, adds: “This partnership exemplifies our commitment to providing CPOs with the most advanced operational tools available. Our platform serves as the perfect foundation for Amp Assist’s AI-powered solutions, and together we will help charging providers achieve unprecedented operational efficiency and driver satisfaction while advancing the entire EV charging ecosystem.”

SOURCE: Ampeco