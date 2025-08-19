AMPECO and Autel Europe strengthen EV charging infrastructure with successful OCPP 2.0.1 integration

Advanced protocol implementation enables CPOs to deploy scalable, future-ready charging solutions across Europe

AMPECO, a global leader in EV charging management software, and Autel Europe, a leading provider of EV charging solutions, announce the successful completion of comprehensive OCPP 2.0.1 testing between Autel’s MaxiCharger DH480 and AMPECO’s EV charging management platform. This achievement empowers Charge Point Operators (CPOs) with enhanced operational control, improved security, and advanced energy management capabilities essential for scaling modern EV charging networks across Europe.

The successful OCPP 2.0.1 integration delivers significant operational advantages that directly address the challenges faced by today’s CPOs. The advanced security framework provides robust cybersecurity protection with Level 2 TLS encryption and certificate-based authentication, ensuring CPOs can maintain secure operations while meeting increasingly stringent regulatory requirements across European markets. The protocol enables sophisticated load balancing and dynamic charging profiles, allowing CPOs to optimize energy distribution across multiple charging points – crucial for managing peak demand periods and reducing operational costs while maximizing station utilization.

OCPP 2.0.1 support positions CPOs for emerging technologies, including Plug&Charge functionality. This forward compatibility protects infrastructure investments and enables new revenue opportunities as the EV ecosystem evolves. Advanced remote management capabilities allow CPOs to monitor, control, and troubleshoot charging sessions in real-time, significantly reducing on-site maintenance requirements and improving network uptime.

The MaxiCharger DH480 is a 480 kW all-in-one DC charging solution designed for high-demand environments such as highway corridors, commercial depots, and public charging hubs. Its modular architecture offers flexibility in deployment, simplified maintenance, and easy scalability to suit various site requirements. With support for up to four simultaneous charging outputs, the MaxiCharger DH480 enables operators to charge multiple vehicles at once – optimizing energy distribution and reducing queue times during peak hours. The charger is also built for straightforward installation and upgrade, making it well-suited for evolving infrastructure needs.

With the AMPECO platform, the comprehensive integration testing validated critical functionalities, including secure communication protocols, remote session management, and smart charging profile compatibility. The successfully passed OCPP 2.0.1 integration test demonstrated full compliance with key technical requirements. The validation process focused on secure communication with Level 2 TLS encryption and basic authentication, remote session management capabilities, and smart charging profiles compatibility for advanced load management and grid-responsive charging strategies.

“The integration with Autel Europe demonstrates AMPECO’s commitment to providing CPOs with best-in-class hardware integration options,” said Glenn L’Heveder, VP Sales and Business Development Europe at AMPECO. “OCPP 2.0.1 represents a significant leap forward in charging infrastructure capabilities and ensures that CPOs can confidently deploy these advanced features. This collaboration exemplifies our hardware-agnostic approach, giving operators the flexibility to choose preferred hardware partners while maintaining the highest levels of performance and reliability.”

“We are pleased to see the DH480 successfully integrated with AMPECO’s platform,” said Andreas Lastei, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Autel Europe. “This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to open standards and practical, interoperable solutions that make it easier for charge point operators to scale their networks with confidence. By working closely with trusted software partners like Ampeco, we aim to accelerate the development of reliable and future-oriented EV charging infrastructure across Europe.”

SOURCE: Ampeco