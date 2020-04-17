Amid Coronavirus, Ford continues European CV sales leadership, launches key models with electrified options

“The Coronavirus pandemic has had a massive effect on markets across Europe in the first quarter. With our strong CV business and fresh passenger vehicle line-up including the Puma and key electrified vehicles like the Kuga PHEV on the starting block, we are well prepared for a successful restart once customers start to return to the market.”

Roelant de Waard, Vice President, Marketing, Sales and Service, Ford of Europe

Click to download Ford of Europe First Quarter 2020 Sales-PDF

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company