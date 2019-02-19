AMI One Concept: Citroën unveils its own vision of urban mobility accessible to everyone

Since 1919, Citroën’s history has always reflected each era, with non-conformist and revolutionary vehicles that have become icons in the hearts of motorists. At the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Citroën brand is re-inventing itself again, by unveiling its uninhibited take on an urban mobility ‘object’. Just as the 2CV made freedom of movement broadly accessible last century, Ami One Concept frees up urban mobility for everyone with its unique and popular character advocating a new experience.

FREEDOM OF USE FOR EVERYONE: ACCESSIBLE TO ALL, ADAPTED TO EACH PERSON

Citroën’s vision of urban mobility is part of a 100% digitalised and personalised customer journey focused on seamless freedom of use.

AN URBAN MOBILITY VEHICLE FOR EVERYONE: LICENCE-FREE

With this new and unique urban mobility object – a new field of exploration for Citroën as part of its future energy transition programme – the brand is aiming to free up individual mobility in the city. Citroën designed Ami One Concept as an alternative to public transport (bus, train etc.) and other modes of transport such as bikes and electric scooters. An ultra-compact (2.50m long) two-seater concept vehicle bringing occupants impressive agility in urban environments, Ami One Concept also conveys robustness through its body styling. The enclosed cabin protects occupants in bad weather. The architecture and design – both informed by the object’s function and usage – enable users to explore a new driving experience within the city. Accessible to all from the age of 16 (European countries average/dependent on legislation), Ami One Concept is for urban customers, with or without a driving licence, who share Citroën’s love for the freedom of movement.

DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CENTRAL TO THE NEW MOBILITY EXPERIENCE

Faithful to the brand signature “Inspired by You” and being 100% connected, Ami One Concept is based on a 100% digital ecosystem. It offers an innovative ‘on demand’ customer experience at every step in the process (online presentation, test drive request, service configuration, reservation and delivery), and enables customers to easily choose the period of use most suited to their needs. The digital experience continues with a special mobile app for managing the vehicle and journeys.

