American Rheinmetall Vehicles now operating as American Rheinmetall

American Rheinmetall Vehicles is proud to announce that it will now be operating under the name American Rheinmetall. This change reflects the company’s commitment to serving all customers across its diverse business lines, ensuring a unified and seamless experience.

“At American Rheinmetall, our customers always come first. “This fundamental principle guides our culture and operations, and we want our name to reflect that commitment,” said Matt Warnick, CEO of American Rheinmetall. “By bringing together our former entities (legacy Loc Performance and legacy American Rheinmetall Vehicles) under one cohesive name, we strengthen our ability to deliver best-in-class solutions to all of our partners.”

This transition marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution, aligning its three core business lines: System Prime work, Tier 1 Component work, and Commercial work under a single, unified name. While the outward-facing aspects of the company will now be known as American Rheinmetall, there will be no impact on the legal structure of the organization nor impacts to existing contracts or legal agreements. This strategic shift underscores American Rheinmetall’s dedication to innovation, collaboration, and excellence across all its business lines in support of its diverse customer base.

American Rheinmetall remains fully committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of its defense and commercial customers.

