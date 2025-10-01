American Honda posts strong September sales results to maintain annual sales increase

- American Honda (AHM) posts sales of 105,097 units in September despite leaner inventories of some popular models, to maintain year-to-date sales increase of 3.9% through first three quarters of 2025.
- Honda brand September sales totaled 95,391 units, up 4.1% YTD, with record sales of electrified models.
- Acura brand posts September sales of 9,706 units, with SUV sales up 9.0% year to date despite low inventory of key SUV models (MDX and RDX).
|American Honda
|Honda
|Acura
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|YTD
|1,097,999
|315,670
|782,329
|99,283
|120,768
|78,515
|998,716
|294,902
|783,814
|+3.9%
|-6.6 %
|+8.9%
|+2.2%
|-17.2%
|+9.0%
|+4.1%
|-5.8%
|+8.9%
|
Q3
|Total
358,848
-2.0%
|Cars
105,912
-3.6%
|Trucks
252,936-1.3%
|Total
30,897
-6.7%
|Cars
7,211
-0.04%
|Trucks
23,686
-8.4%
|Total
327,951
-1.5%
|Cars
98,701
-3.8%
|Trucks
227,250
-1.4%
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|Total
|Cars
|Trucks
|Sept
|105,097
|31,540
|73,557
|9,706
|2,264
|7,442
|95,391
|29,276
|66,115
|-0.4%
|+0.9%
|-1.0%
|-2.2%
|+9.7%
|-5.3%
|-0.2%
|+0.3%
|-0.5%
“Balanced sales of light trucks, passenger cars, including record sales of electrified models and helping Honda and Acura manage the challenging market conditions,” said Lance Woelfer, vice president of Auto Sales at American Honda Motor Co. Inc. “Our investment in the ability to make hybrid-electric vehicles in America, including the Honda hybrid system, has led to record sales of CR-V, Accord and Civic hybrid models.”
Honda
Sales Highlights
- Balanced sales of Honda light trucks, passenger cars and electrified models helped brand maintain yearly sales increase of 4.1%
- Record sales of all-new Passport, up nearly 75% year to date, with rugged TrailSport accounting for around 80% of sales.
- Record electrified sales in September and year-to-date: led by CR-V hybrid, Accord hybrid and Civic hybrid, along with the Prologue EV.
- Monthly CR-V sales reach over 28,000, with 54% of sales hybrid models.
- HR-V and Pilot remain strong, combining for nearly 20,000 units in September.
- Honda passenger cars achieved sales of nearly 30,000 units, boosted by growing Accord sales (over 47% hybrid) and Civic (over 36% hybrid).
Acura
Sales Highlights
- Acura gateway models continue to lead their segments, while SUVs maintain a 9% year-to-date sales increase.
- New ADX premium gateway crossover is capturing a segment-leading nearly 30% of retail sales.
- Integra sales topped 1,500 units to maintain significant lead in gateway sedan segment, with over 30% of retail sales in segment.
- MDX and RDX top 4,800 units in September despite lower inventory.
SOURCE: American Honda