Ambilight collaborates with Nio to bring electrochromic side windows to the launched all-new ES8 flagship SUV

Ambilight, a leader in smart glass technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Nio, the premium smart electric vehicle company. The all-new Nio ES8, a full-size, all-scenario flagship SUV, features Ambilight’ s Electrochromic(EC) Smart Dimming Side Windows as part of its cutting-edge design.

Electrochromic (EC) side windows are a new-generation solution that replace traditional mechanical sunshades with electronically adjustable glass, enabling users to adjust natural light levels precisely, creating a personalized balance of cabin comfort, shading, and privacy.

As the largest pure-electric SUV currently available in China, the new ES8 offers a spacious cabin with diverse lighting requirements under varying driving conditions. By integrating Ambilight’ s EC Smart Dimming Windows, Nio enhances both user experience and functionality, allowing passengers to enjoy a more adaptable and intelligent environment. The technology delivers a transmittance of down to 0.35% in its darkest state, offering effective privacy protection and solar control without compromising transparency or visibility.

The company has consistently advanced the maturity and reliability of EC solutions, enabling large-scale adoption by automakers. Today, Ambilight is the only company worldwide capable of mass-producing both EC sunroofs and EC side windows, underscoring its unique position in the industry.

With four years of EC innovation and four product generations, Ambilight’ s technology has already been adopted by more than 20 vehicle models worldwide, serving over 100,000 users. This collaboration with Nio reinforces Ambilight’ s position as the leading provider of smart glass solutions for the next era of intelligent vehicles.

SOURCE: Ambilight