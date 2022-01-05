Amazon and Stellantis collaborate to introduce customer-centric connected experiences across millions of vehicles, helping accelerate Stellantis’ software transformation

Amazon and Stellantis will collaborate to deliver software solutions for Stellantis’ new digital cabin platform, STLA SmartCockpit, starting in 2024

Amazon and Stellantis N.V., a leading global automaker and mobility provider, today announced a series of global, multi-year agreements that will transform the in-vehicle experience for millions of Stellantis customers and advance the mobility industry’s transition to a sustainable, software-defined future.

Stellantis will accelerate its shift to becoming a sustainable mobility tech company through this relationship, which involves Amazon Devices, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Amazon Last Mile. Stellantis and Amazon will collaborate to deploy Amazon’s technology and software expertise across Stellantis’ organization, including vehicle development, building connected in-vehicle experiences and training the next generation of automotive software engineers. Together, the two companies will create a suite of software-based products and services that seamlessly integrate with customers’ digital lives and add value over time through regular over-the-air (OTA) software updates.

“Over the past two decades, Amazon has built the technology, expertise and culture of innovation to be a world leader in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning. We’ve used these capabilities to make life better for customers around the world through products and services like Alexa, Kindle and Fire TV, and with AWS we’ve helped thousands of companies transform themselves and their industries. We’re excited to collaborate with Stellantis to transform the automotive industry and reinvent the in-vehicle experience,” said Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon. “We are inventing solutions that will help enable Stellantis to accelerate connected and personalized in-vehicle experiences, so that every moment in motion can be smart, safe and tailored to each occupant. Together, we will create the foundation for Stellantis to transform from a traditional automaker into a global leader in software-driven development and engineering.”

“Working together with Amazon is an integral part of our capability building roadmap, based on both developing internal competencies and decisive collaborations with tech leaders, and it will bring significant expertise to one of our key technology platforms, STLA SmartCockpit,” said Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis. “By leveraging artificial intelligence and cloud solutions, we will transform our vehicles into personalized living spaces and enhance the overall customer experience, making our vehicles the most wanted, most captivating place to be, even when not driving.”

The collaboration brings together Amazon’s leadership and innovation in digital experiences, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning with Stellantis’ automotive engineering excellence and portfolio of 14 iconic vehicle brands. Stellantis outlined its software strategy during its Software Day program in December 2021.

The collaboration will focus on several areas.

STLA SmartCockpit

Amazon and Stellantis will collaborate to deliver software for STLA SmartCockpit, which will run in millions of Stellantis vehicles globally starting in 2024. The software-defined platform will seamlessly integrate with customers’ digital lives to create personalized, intuitive in-vehicle experiences through AI-enhanced applications for entertainment, Alexa-enabled voice assistance, navigation, vehicle maintenance, ecommerce marketplaces and payment services.

The STLA SmartCockpit platform will use Amazon products and solutions that are purpose-built for vehicles, and Stellantis will have the flexibility to create custom, brand- and vehicle-specific capabilities. The software will offer curated services and experiences through an app store, all displayed through an intelligent, adaptive, user-interface design that presents timely, relevant information and features suited to each occupant’s individual needs and preferences.

STLA SmartCockpit will adapt to customers’ behaviors and interests, wherever their passions take them, from the start of a journey at home, on the road or off. For example, Chrysler Pacifica vehicles could offer a family-trip planner that recommends media content, points of interest, restaurants and other fun stops along the route. Jeep® vehicles could come with a digital off-road “coach” to help customers calibrate the vehicle and optimize performance before tackling tough terrain.

Integration with Amazon’s leading smart home and security services will allow customers to proactively monitor and manage their homes while on the go. Stellantis customers will also be able to manage their vehicles from their Alexa-enabled devices at home or their Alexa smartphone app, including using custom Alexa skills to set the in-cabin temperature before getting into their vehicle, schedule service or order accessories.

The development work on STLA SmartCockpit will leverage Mobile Drive, the joint venture formed by Stellantis and Foxconn in 2021, to develop breakthrough digital cockpits and personalized connected services.

Collaborative Engineering and Innovation

As part of this multi-year engagement, Stellantis has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider for vehicle platforms. Together, Stellantis and Amazon plan to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for vehicle platforms, including for STLA SmartCockpit.

Stellantis plans to migrate its current vehicle data pipeline across its brands and geographies into a cloud-based data mesh, making use of AWS’ advanced capabilities for scalable and durable real-time data streaming. By moving to an AWS-powered data mesh, Stellantis engineers can use the tools and interface that best suit each project. Stellantis also aims to accelerate the time to market for new digital products that leverage AWS machine learning to deliver greater personalization and more accurate predictive maintenance.

Both companies are creating a cloud-based product development environment called the Virtual Engineering Workbench, which provides automated workflows to manage software development and testing, high-performance simulations, machine learning model training, and data collection and analysis.

Innovation Hubs, Agile-auto Software and Data Academy

Stellantis recently announced the launch of a Software Academy for the upskilling and reskilling of existing and new employees. As part of this, Stellantis and AWS also plan to launch a new global learning curriculum, called the Agile-auto Software and Data Academy, which will cover software, data and cloud technology. Stellantis will also train more than 5,000 developers and engineers by 2024 in AWS-related cloud technologies to accelerate its transformation into a data-driven enterprise in the cloud.

To further speed development activities and reduce time to market for new capabilities, Stellantis and AWS will launch a global network of AWS-powered Innovation Hubs where experts from both companies will innovate using the breadth and depth of AWS cloud services.

Expanding Amazon’s Sustainable Delivery Network

Stellantis has provided tens of thousands of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to Amazon since 2018 to support its last-mile operations in North America and Europe, including Ram ProMaster, Fiat Ducato, and Peugeot and Citroën LCVs.

In support of The Climate Pledge and its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, Amazon is transforming its last-mile operations with new sustainable solutions. As part of a separate agreement with Stellantis, Amazon will be the first commercial customer for Stellantis’ new Ram ProMaster battery-electric vehicle (BEV), launching in 2023. Stellantis, with input from Amazon, designed the vehicle with unique last-mile delivery features. Amazon will deploy the vehicles to routes across the United States. Building on the current relationship and as part of the long-term agreement, Stellantis and Amazon will be putting thousands of BEV ProMasters on the road every year.

