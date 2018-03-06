Amazon Alexa to keynote at Connected Car Detroit

Connected Car Detroit takes place in Dearborn, MI on 13 March 2018

Amazon Alexa VP Ned Curic to deliver keynote address

Opening panel featuring Ford, Volkswagen, Savari and Mayer Brown

New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering connected services, UX, data, connectivity and ADAS from 20+ speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders

FREE TICKETS for Automotive World site license holders and vehicle manufacturer employees

Building on the success of the 2018 conference, Automotive Megatrends is delighted to return to Michigan with Connected Car Detroit.

Connected Car Detroit brings together the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Great speakers, cutting-edge topics and fantastic networking opportunities with over 250+ automotive industry delegates will make it an unmissable conference.

https://automotivemegatrends.com/connected-car-detroit/

Connected Car Detroit will open this year with a keynote by Ned Curic, Vice President, Amazon Alexa.

The morning panel discussion will look ahead to the connected car’s longer-term prospects. ‘The economic and societal impact of connected cars’ will feature:

Mike Tinskey, Director, Global Emerging Services – Connectivity, Ford Motor Company

Bob Gruszczynski, OBD Communication Expert, Volkswagen

Ravi Puvvala, CEO, Savari

Majorie Loeb, Partner, Mayer Brown

We have a second panel discussion. ‘ADAS – a stepping stone to autonomous driving?’ will be debated by:

Desi Ujkashevic, Global Director, Automotive Safety Office, Ford Motor Company

Mark Zeinstra, Vice President, Product Management – Infotainment and Smartcore, Visteon

James Schwyn, Chief Technical Officer, Valeo

For 2018, we’ve added two conference tracks covering connected services, UX, data and connectivity with presentations from:

Kurt Hoppe, Global Head of Innovation – Connected Car, General Motors

Olaf Gietelink, Vice President Product Marketing, TomTom

Russ Lemmer, EVP of Mobility and Retail Automotive, Dealerware

Raj Paul, VP of IoT & Connected Services, DMI

Timo Bauer, EVP Strategic Partnerships, Xevo

Chuck Brokish, Director of Automotive Business Development, Green Hills Software

Geoffrey Wood, Director NA Biz-Dev, Automotive Cyber Security at Towersec, Harman

Dr. Ben Miners, Vice President of Innovation, IMS

Steven Fernandes, Director of Innovation, Octo Telematics

Faris Almathrai, Supervisor Patent Examiner, USPTO

Kai Adolphs, Global Automotive Product Research Director, Kantar TNS

Ozgur Tohumcu, CEO, Tantalum

Lakshmi Thanayankizil, Wireless Connectivity Specialist / Researcher, General Motors

Ralph Buckingham, Director – Connected / Autonomous Technologies, Intertek

Jeremy Bennington, Corporate Solutions & Technical Strategy Lead, Spirent Communications

Greg Ewert, President, Connected Car & Intelligent Transport Systems, Globalstar

Derek Prentice, Manager, Connected Vehicle Services, FEV

Zeljko Medenica, Senior Engineer – Intelligent Vehicle Systems, Changan

Carie Cunningham, User Experience Researcher, Nuance

Jonathon Baugh, Experience Architect, Pillar

Joel Hoffmann, Automotive Industry Influencer

