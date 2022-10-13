Alpine’s future starts with Alpenglow

Welcome to Alpine’s mesmerising future

Welcome to Alpine’s mesmerising future. Alpenglow is a glimpse into Alpine’s roadgoing and racetrack models of tomorrow. Alpenglow is also more than a concept car: it is a brand manifesto, the treatise enshrining its vision and development roadmap, a tangible symbol of the Renaulution plan, paving the way for the upcoming Dream Garage models. It’s a vehicle that encapsulates Alpine’s strategy as a manufacturer of road cars, a name in motor sports and a brand that embraces its social responsibility.

Alpenglow conveys emotions, creativity and elegance, and is opening the door to automotive and motor sports excellence with new sustainable approaches including hydrogen power. This concept is the starting point for all future Alpine car designs, technologies and breakthroughs, all the while remaining true to the brand’s history. All the genuine emotions that come with driving an Alpine are still there, on roads and tracks. Get behind the wheel of the Alpine cars of the future.

“Alpenglow’s mighty and lavish design hints at what Alpine cars will be like tomorrow and at our vision for motor sports moving forward. With hydrogen technology on board, we are strengthening our commitment to a responsible future and to keeping driving pleasure as real as ever.” Laurent Rossi, Alpine CEO

SOURCE: Alpine