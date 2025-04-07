Alpine’s 70th anniversary celebration highlights at the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting

Alpine is the lead automotive partner of the Goodwood Members’ Meeting for the second successive year

An historic track parade of 70 Alpine cars driven by their owners from across the world will kickstart celebrations at the 82nd Goodwood Members’ Meeting, with the French marque returning to the event as lead automotive partner for the second consecutive year.

In a unique moving display, the special 70th anniversary parade on the famous Goodwood circuit will feature cars from throughout Alpine’s history. Taking place at 9am on Saturday 12th, this celebratory moment will feature cars including A110s of all eras, A310s, GTAs and A610s. The marque’s latest model, the electric A290 hot hatch, will also take to the track, having made its UK dynamic debut at last year’s Festival of Speed.

The track moment will underline Alpine’s racing and rallying DNA. Since 1955, Alpine has been synonymous with motorsport success as a result of Jean Rédélé, the company’s founder, making cars with agility and light weight at their heart. Notable triumphs include multiple Monte Carlo Rally wins, winning the World Rally Championship in 1973, the European Sports Car Championship in 1974 and outright victory at Le Mans in 1978. Latterly, the firm has competed in F1 – winning the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix – and in sports cars, including taking multiple Le Mans class wins and LMP2 titles, prior to stepping up to the premier Hypercar category last season.

Customers and fans visiting the Members’ Meeting will also have the chance to see some of the latest Alpine road cars across various static displays over the weekend, headlined by the Alpine A110 R Ultime and also including A110 R, A110 GT, A110 S plus the new, all-electric Alpine A290 – the 2025 Car of the Year.

The A110 R Ultime was revealed at the Paris motor show last year and is being displayed for the first time in the UK during the Goodwood Members’ Meeting. Just 110 examples of the sports car will be made worldwide, powered by a 1.8-litre engine producing 345bhp*, 420Nm of torque and achieving a 0-62mph time of just 3.8sec. It also has a bespoke aero package, suspension and exhaust system, among its numerous upgrades.

The eagerly awaited A290 introduces the hot hatch to a new generation, reinvigorating a category from the past renowned for its practicality and dynamism, but with a modern twist and cutting-edge technology. Packed with Alpine DNA, the A290 is compact and agile, offering accessible performance combined with everyday usability.

Nic Burnside, MD of Alpine Cars UK, said: “Alpine and Goodwood both carry a long and enviable racing heritage, making this, the 82nd Members’ Meeting, the ultimate destination for motorsport enthusiasts the world over and an ideal venue for the continuation of our 70th anniversary celebrations. “We’re proud to be renewing our support as lead automotive partner, as we not only honour 70 years of competitive spirit, but also as we look forward to an exciting future where the same principles set out by our founder continues to define our cars and competitive spirit.”

*Power output quoted using 102RON fuel.

SOURCE: Alpine