Alpine F1 Team and BorgWarner look to future with new partnership

Alpine F1 Team is pleased to announce a new partnership with BorgWarner that builds on the long-standing collaboration between BorgWarner and Renault Group

Alpine F1 Team is pleased to announce a new partnership with BorgWarner that builds on the long-standing collaboration between BorgWarner and Renault Group. BorgWarner, who recently acquired Delphi Technologies, and Renault have worked together for more than 30 years on the development of turbochargers and other propulsion technologies, including the current generation of highly-advanced Alpine Cars power units.

Through structured forums, BorgWarner and Alpine will combine expertise to identify technologies and technical collaborations in the future Alpine Electric Vehicle line-up.

The Delphi Technologies branded logo will appear on Alpine F1 Team’s garage environment and commercial assets and on the A521 car at selected Grand Prix.

The automotive and F1 industries face very similar challenges in how to optimize each propulsion component for longer distance and greater power, while considering its environmental impact. We can therefore benefit from a shared approach on electrification, hybridization, high performance batteries and energy recovery components such as the MGU-K and MGU-H. BorgWarner is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-quality propulsion products that will help deliver a clean, energy-efficient world, so the possible synergies are hugely exciting. We also look forward to helping the wider Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance investigate collaborations for its future EV and hybrid ranges through this innovative partnership. Laurent Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, Alpine

BorgWarner is excited to collaborate with Alpine F1 Team through a promising technical partnership. This partnership fits well into BorgWarner’s Project Charging Forward strategy as we accelerate toward electrification. We look forward to the next step in our partnership with the Alliance and combining forces. Frédéric Lissalde, President and Chief Executive Officer, BorgWarner

SOURCE: Renault Group