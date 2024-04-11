Alpine Alpenglow to run on hydrogen for the first time at Spa

Alpine will reveal Alpenglow’s very first dynamic version on 10 May 2024 ahead of the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps endurance race (Belgium)

On 10 May 2024, Alpine will present the first dynamic version of Alpenglow at the Spa-Francorchamps 6 Hours meeting. The Alpenglow concept car was revealed at the end of 2022 at the Paris Motor Show. Today, Alpine is preparing to reveal a running version with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine and an all-new design, both static on May 10 and dynamic on May 11.

Alpenglow embodies the future of Alpine design in motorsport, as well as for future series production models. It is also the brand’s laboratory for future sustainable mobility technologies with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine that will enhance driving pleasure tenfold. It’s a path of exploration for the brand. An avenue of exploration for the Alpine brand.

SOURCE: Alpine