Alpha and Omega Semiconductor introduces Gen3 1200V αSiC MOSFETs designed to maximize efficiency in high power applications

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of discrete power devices, wide bandgap power devices, power management ICs, and modules, today introduced the company’s next generation (Gen3) 1200V αSiC MOSFETs designed to maximize efficiency in a growing market of high power applications. These Gen3 MOSFETs provide up to 30 percent improved switching figure-of-merit (FOM) compared to AOS’ previous generation while maintaining low conduction losses at high load conditions. The performance improvements do not compromise ruggedness and reliability, as the Gen3 MOSFETs have full AEC-Q101 qualification, with extended lifetime and HV-H3TRB capabilities.

As power demands surge in electric vehicles (EVs), AI data centers, and renewable energy systems, inefficiencies in power conversion stages can significantly strain electrical supply and cooling systems. For EV designs, AOS’ Gen3 αSiC MOSFETs enable engineers to create higher power density systems with greater efficiency, reducing battery consumption and extending vehicle range. Future AI data centers adopting high-voltage DC (HVDC) architectures, such as 800V or ±400V, will benefit from reduced losses and increased power density to meet growing power requirements. To support these higher system voltages, AOS’ Gen3 1200V devices will be critical for enabling new topologies with the necessary efficiency.

The new AOS Gen3 1200V MOSFETs are available with an on-resistance (Rds(on)) range from 15mOhm (AOM015V120X3Q) to 40mOhm (AOM040V120X3Q) in a TO27-4L package. AOS plans to roll out its Gen3 MOSFETs in additional surface mount and topside cooled packages as well as in case modules. AOS has also qualified a larger Gen3 1200V/11mOhm MOSFET die designed for high-power EV traction inverter modules and is available for wafer sales.

“Electric vehicles and AI are transforming industries, but they require advanced power systems that can maintain efficiency even as energy demands increase,” said David Sheridan, Vice President of Wide Bandgap products at AOS. “We’re excited that this next generation of AOS αSiC MOSFETs can deliver the performance our customers require while making a positive environmental impact.”

Technical Highlights

Automotive AEC-Q101 Qualified

Wide compatibility of gate drive voltages (+15V to +18V)

Up to 30% improved switching FOM

Extended HV-H3TRB compliant

Improved UIS and Short Circuit Capability

