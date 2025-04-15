Allstar partners with PayByPhone to offer a parking solution to its customers

Allstar Parking removes the hassle of managing parking expenses, at a time when parking fines are on the rise allowing fleets to focus on growth, efficiency, and cost control

Allstar, one of the UK’s leading EV, fuel and business expense payment companies, has today announced a new service for its customers, enabling simple to use business parking at over 13,500 parking locations across the UK.

Allstar Parking is launched in partnership with PayByPhone, which to date has over 18 million registered users in the UK, so many drivers will have already downloaded and used the app for their private parking needs. By leveraging its relationship with PayByPhone, Allstar Parking enables drivers to lodge their Allstar card in the PayByPhone app to pay for their business parking needs with no additional admin.

This comes at an opportune time for business fleets, as in the six months up to last October, parking fines were being issued at a rate of one every two seconds and operators handed out a record number of around 13 million parking charge notices in the 2023-4 tax year.

PayByPhone is a global provider of digital parking payment solutions that was acquired by Allstar’s parent company, Corpay, in 2023. Allstar customers are now able to add their Allstar fuel and EV cards into the PayByPhone app on a subscription-based model, that provides businesses with cost, convenience and control benefits and mitigates any additional administration headaches.

The benefits of Allstar Parking to businesses and drivers include:

One account and one supplier – Fuel, EV charging, and parking transactions are consolidated into one account and one set of financial documents for businesses, making VAT reclaim simpler.

Full control & visibility – Businesses can easily switch between cards which are authorised to pay for parking through Allstar Online, with complete oversight of all parking transactions in one place.

Cashless, In-App Payments – Drivers don't need to have cash to pay for business parking or the need to keep receipts for manual reconciliation through their employers. They can also switch between their payment cards dependant on personal or business parking needs.

Time Savings – Drivers have access to over 13,500 parking locations, across the UK with an easy in-app payment system.

Remote Parking Extensions – If a meeting runs over or a commercial job takes more time than expected, drivers can easily extend their parking session remotely via the app, with no need to return to the vehicle – reducing the chance of fines or penalties.

The UK’s roads are dominated by business and fleet vehicles. In March 2025 alone there have been 357,103 new car registrations, with business and fleets accounting for 210,062 of these vehicles, or a market share of 58.8%, according to SMMT data. The number of vans on UK roads has also soared; in 2024, there were 4.6 million licensed vans, accounting for 18% of all motor vehicle miles, according to Zego.

Businesses which operate vehicles have many challenges to navigate, from vehicle purchase, maintenance, refuelling or recharging, and reconciliation of expenses. Often, managing parking is added to that list, with pain points ranging from monitoring and regulating parking expenses across multiple employees, drivers spending unnecessary time searching for parking spots or payment methods, or time spent processing multiple small parking transactions.

Paul Holland, Managing Director for UK/ANZ Fleet at Corpay, including UK brand, Allstar, said: “We’re on a mission to make fuel, EV, and business payments simple. Today, we’re excited to be able to extend this by offering simplified parking payments to our customers, strategically leveraging our relationship with PayByPhone, a well-recognised parking app already used by millions of consumers today. This is another value add we’re incorporating into our comprehensive solution to support businesses to manage costs, saving time and money.”

Adam Dolphin, Managing Director of PayByPhone UK, added: “Our purpose has always been to simplify driver journeys. I’m pleased that through our relationship with Allstar, we’re now able to bring this to commercial use for the UK’s businesses and fleets. It is one less headache for them as they carry out their working day and enables them to focus on what they do best.”

SOURCE: Allstar