Allison unveils new online portal for product information

Allison HUB provides gateway for digital access to up-to-date technical documentation

Allison Transmission is pleased to announce the launch of a new online portal designed to make it easier to access Allison Transmission technical and service information.

Anyone can log onto the Allison HUB at hub.allisontransmission.com and register for an account to enter the site. For access to additional information, individuals can purchase a subscription through their local Allison distributor. The Allison HUB provides a central landing point for access to Allison publications such as parts catalogs, updated technical publications, training manuals, and aftermarket marketing resources, to name a few.

The easy-to-use online format is mobile responsive as well for quick access in the field.

“Allison Transmission continues to offer technology-based solutions to quickly and efficiently support our customers globally and allow them to work confidently no matter where they are,” said Julie Alfermann, Director of Global Aftermarket Products and Services. “With this digital one-stop-shop, technical information about an Allison product can be available at their fingertips on a moment’s notice.” Allison expects the digital platform to benefit thousands of distributors and customers worldwide.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 3 a.m. in Dubai or 9 p.m. in Indianapolis, registered customers can get the information they seek on Allison products with the click of a mouse,” added Alfermann.

SOURCE:Allison Transmission