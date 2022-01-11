Allison Transmission delivers 2 millionth 1000/2000 Series transmission

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the delivery of its 2 millionth 1000/2000 Series transmission, a milestone in the company’s history of providing reliable, durable transmissions for light and medium duty commercial vehicles

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce the delivery of its 2 millionth 1000/2000 Series transmission, a milestone in the company’s history of providing reliable, durable transmissions for light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The transmission was delivered to Penske Truck Leasing, a leading global transportation services provider.

“We are proud to reach this meaningful milestone in the production and delivery of the 1000/2000 Series transmission,” said Rod Luke, Executive Director of Plant 4 1000/2000 Series Production at Allison Transmission. “This accomplishment speaks to Allison’s longstanding commitment to manufacturing high-quality propulsion solutions that are proven to help our fleet customers operate more efficiently and improve the way the world works. Reliability is Allison’s tradition, and our 1000 and 2000 Series product line has been a cornerstone in establishing Allison’s reputation for quality, reliability, and durability since the launch of this product in 1998.”

Allison’s 1000 Series™ and 2000 Series™ can be found everywhere in our communities, from ambulances to school buses, to municipal, and distribution and delivery trucks that support essential businesses and critical infrastructure and support services. The 1000 and 2000 Series products remain the industry benchmark in a market that serves uncompromising end users.

Allison celebrated the delivery of its 2 millionth 1000/2000 Series transmission during an event hosted at the company’s headquarters in Indianapolis. Penske Truck Leasing was in attendance for the celebration to formally accept the milestone unit.

“At Penske, we equip our medium duty commercial vehicles with Allison fully automatic transmissions because of the world class assembly, attention to detail and commitment to excellence. We know we can count on them to operate reliably and maximize productivity for our fleet and our customers,” said Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning, Penske Truck Leasing. “We’re thrilled to receive Allison’s 2 millionth 1000/2000 Series transmission, and we look forward to our continued partnership.”

