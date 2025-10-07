Allison Transmission 4500 RDS model now pairs with Cummins X15N natural gas engine, delivering enhanced performance and efficiency

Allison Transmission is proud to announce its 4500 Rugged Duty Series (RDS) fully automatic transmission has been successfully integrated with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth T880 tractors

Allison Transmission is proud to announce its 4500 Rugged Duty Series (RDS) fully automatic transmission has been successfully integrated with the Cummins X15N natural gas engine in Kenworth T880 tractors. The pairing sets a new standard for sustainable heavy-duty transportation, delivering exceptional power and innovative technology.

Ozinga Renewable Energy Logistics has successfully deployed the Cummins X15N engine paired with the Allison 4500 RDS transmission, demonstrating how sustainability and operational excellence can go hand in hand. As an early adopter of natural gas-powered vehicles, Ozinga continues to validate emerging technologies that reduce emissions and enhance fleet performance.

“The lighter weight of the X15N engine, combined with the optimized performance of the 4500RDS transmission, not only enhances efficiency and performance but also increases payload capacity, reducing our total cost of vehicle ownership while supporting our sustainability objectives,” said Brian Erickson, Director of Transportation, Ozinga Energy.

“The X15N features a broader torque curve, providing better low-end torque and improved drivability, particularly in challenging conditions such as hill climbing,” said David King, Product Manager of Natural Engines, Cummins. “Additionally, the X15N is inherently lower in NOx emissions compared to diesel engines and when using renewable natural gas, it can achieve a negative carbon footprint, aligning well with customer demands for cleaner fuel alternatives.”

The successful integration of Cummins and Allison technologies demonstrates how industries can adopt cleaner fuel solutions without compromising on performance. This achievement leverages the advanced capabilities of the Cummins X15N engine, with its 500 horsepower and 1850 pounds per foot of torque, and the proven performance of the Allison 4500 RDS transmission.

“The Allison 4500 RDS transmission delivers the proven reliability and durability required to handle the tough duty cycles and demanding delivery schedules in heavy duty tractor and vocational truck applications. This partnership showcases Allison’s dedication to ensuring our product seamlessly integrates with the latest technological advancements and helping customers achieve their efficiency and sustainability goals” said Rohan Barua, Vice President, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission.

Allison transmissions pair with all propulsion solutions, including diesel, electric or natural gas. This provides customers with the power of choice in selecting the energy source that best suits their needs. In addition to the Kenworth T880, the Kenworth L770, Peterbilt 567 and 520 can all be ordered with the Allison 4500 and Cummins X15N combination.

