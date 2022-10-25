Allianz launches inspection service for electric car chargers

Allianz’s engineer surveyors can now inspect charging points for electric vehicles, which new builds need to be equipped with since a Building Regulations update came into force earlier this year.

They can check Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment (EVCE) during a standalone inspection or as an addition to a fixed wiring electrical inspection service.

All Allianz engineer surveyors completed training for EVCE inspections for mode 3 charging points in commercial and industrial locations.

The amended Building Regulations 2021, which came into force in June, apply to all new buildings, as well as large offices and supermarkets undergoing major renovations. Those buildings are required to be equipped with charging points for electric vehicles.

Allianz will offer to examine these charging points for businesses that already use its inspection services or insurance policies, as well as for new customers.

This new service will meet customers’ evolving needs and will support Allianz’s commitment to the net zero transition.

In August, the government unveiled a pilot to install more than 1,000 public charge points across nine local authorities in England. The Local EV Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme aims to create charging infrastructure, from on-street charge points to petrol station-style charging hubs, to help motorists without private driveways.

Last year, Allianz enhanced its fleet products to provide cover for electric vehicles and a wide range of services to support customers as they electrify their fleets. The specialist EV cover includes third-party liability during charging, as well as damage cover for cables, connectors and electric wall boxes located at the insured’s premises or employee’s home (with the insured’s agreement).

