Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on ‘Safe Vehicle Access for Survivors Act’

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on the ‘Safe Vehicle Access for Survivors Act of 2025’ introduced by Representatives Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Dan Crenshaw (R-TX).

Hilary Cain, Senior Vice President of Policy, Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“Thank you to Representatives Dingell and Crenshaw for teaming up to provide needed protections to domestic violence survivors who are being stalked or harassed through connected vehicle services. That’s a misuse of this technology and entirely unacceptable.

“Last year, automakers urged policymakers to pass a vehicle-specific law to safeguard domestic violence survivors from abuse via connected vehicle technology.

“And that’s exactly what this bipartisan bill does. It’s a commonsense plan to give domestic violence survivors the ability to terminate or disable their abuser’s access to shared connected vehicle services.”

