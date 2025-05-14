Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on Executive Order delaying Vermont’s gas vehicle ban

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on Vermont Governor Phil Scott's Executive Order delaying enforcement of the state’s gas vehicle bans/electric vehicle sales mandates

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s Executive Order delaying enforcement of the state’s gas vehicle bans/electric vehicle sales mandates.

John Bozzella, president and CEO Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“Governor Scott did the right thing by standing up for Vermont’s drivers and protecting vehicle choice with his order delaying the state’s unachievable gas vehicle ban.

“Governors in Connecticut, Minnesota and Maine – that were part of an earlier California EV sales requirement but declined to join the ACC II program – and recently governors in Virginia and Maryland opted out of these wildly unachievable EV mandates too. Why? They understand what is happening in their states. Not enough customers and insufficient charging for these unachievable EV sales requirements.

“Vermont wasn’t ready for these EV mandates. The Senate should follow the House and reverse EPA’s permission to California and other states to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Other ACC II governors facing these challenges should stand up for vehicle choice and pull their states from the gas vehicle bans too.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation