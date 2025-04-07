Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on executive order delaying Maryland’s gas vehicle ban

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Executive Order delaying enforcement of the state’s gas vehicle bans/electric vehicle sales mandates through model year 2028

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s Executive Order delaying enforcement of the state’s gas vehicle bans/electric vehicle sales mandates through model year 2028.

John Bozzella, president and CEO Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“Hats off to Governor Moore for standing up for Maryland drivers and protecting vehicle choice with this executive order delaying Maryland’s looming and unachievable gas vehicle ban.

“How unachievable?

“Starting in model year 2027 (next year for automakers), the law required 43 percent of new vehicles sold in Maryland to be electric. But Maryland’s EV market share today is just about 12 percent.

“Like governors in Connecticut and Virginia, Governor Moore understood what was happening in his state – not enough customers or sufficient charging infrastructure for a mandatory 3.5-fold increase in EV sales next year.

“Maryland wasn’t ready for these EV mandates. Other governors facing similar challenges should follow suit and stand up for vehicle choice by pulling their states from the gas vehicle bans too.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation