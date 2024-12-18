Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Statement on EPA approval of California’s Advanced Clean Cars II waiver

Alliance for Automotive Innovation issued the following statement on EPA approval of California’s Advanced Clean Cars II waiver

John Bozzella, president and CEO, Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“This was an expected development. And we expect President Trump will revoke the waiver in 2025.

“We’ve said the country should have a single, national standard to reduce carbon in transportation, but the question about the general authority of California to establish a vehicle emissions program – and for other states to follow that program – is ultimately something for policymakers and the courts to sort out.

“Our concerns:

“First, California’s Advanced Clean Cars II is an actual electrification sales mandate and ultimately a ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles.

“Second, most of the states that follow California are NOT ready for these requirements. Achieving the sales mandates under current market realities will take a miracle. There needs to be balance and some states should exit the program.

“Third, automakers can produce electrified vehicles, but there’s a huge gap between these EV sales mandates and a customer’s (reasonable) expectation they can still choose what kind of vehicle to drive.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation