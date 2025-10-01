Alliance for Automotive Innovation reports new U.S. electric vehicle data

155 electric models now available for sale in U.S.

Alliance for Automotive Innovation today released its exclusive state-by-state analysis of the U.S. electric vehicle market for Q2 2025.

The Get Connected Electric Vehicle Report Q2 2025 summarizes EV sales and purchasing trends across all 50 states. The report features a breakdown of light-duty market share by powertrain (2016-2025), a geographic distribution analysis of registered EVs, state-by-state charging infrastructure and a look at EV battery recycling.

EV sales down two consecutive quarters; down year-over-year

EVs represent 9.5 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales in Q2 2025, down from 9.6 percent in Q1 2025 (a 9,000 unit drop) and down from 10.9 percent in Q4 2024.

EV market share declined by 0.5 percentage points from Q2 2024 to Q2 2025, though EV volume increased by 4 percent (approximately 29,000 vehicles). Internal combustion engine vehicle market share declined 4.2 percentage points.

155 electric car, utility vehicle, pickup truck and van models now available for sale in the U.S. in Q2 2025. Light truck sales represent 79 percent of the EV market, unchanged from Q1 2025.

California (22.9 percent) and Colorado (20.5 percent) led the country for EV registrations in Q2 2025.

Additionally, nine states and the District of Columbia had EV registrations above 10 percent in Q2 2025: District of Columbia (17.4 percent); Washington (16.9 percent); Nevada (16.2 percent); Oregon (13.8 percent); New Jersey (12.8 percent); Florida (10.5 percent); Hawaii (10.2 percent); Connecticut (10.1 percent); Massachusetts (10.1 percent); and Michigan (10.1 percent).

385,075 EVs were registered in the U.S. in Q2 2025 – a 0.3 percent volume decrease (about 2,000 vehicles) from Q2 2024. Year-over-year, total light-duty sales (all powertrains) increased 5 percent (about 194,000 vehicles). Hybrid EV market share grew 4.7 percentage points. ICE vehicle market share contracted 4.2 percentage points.





Public EV charging still lags

Through Q2 2025, the number of publicly available EV chargers increased 12 percent from 2024, while total EVs on the road also increased 12 percent.

Nationwide, 385,075 EVs were registered in Q2 2025, but only 9,424 new public chargers were added – a ratio of 41 new EVs for every new public port.

There are 6.5 million EVs on the road (2.25 percent of vehicles in operation – a new high) and a total of 217,929 publicly available charging outlets in the U.S. – a ratio of 30 EVs for every public port.

More than 1 million more public chargers (906,670 L2 and 124,401 DC Fast) are required to meet the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s necessary infrastructure estimate for 2030. 513 chargers will need to be installed every day – nearly 3.6 chargers every 10 minutes – through the end of 2030.



Spotlight On: EV battery recycling

A circular economy for EV batteries – focused on recycling, reusing and repurposing – offers a path to strengthen supply chains, improve affordability and ensure sustainable growth.

China dominates EV battery recycling

More than 80 percent of global recycling capacity is in China, compared with less than 2 percent in the U.S.

China is forecast to account for 78 percent of battery pretreatment capacity and 89 percent of black mass refining capacity.

U.S. has an opportunity to transform used batteries from a waste stream into a strategic asset for EV and other industrial growth

Demand for lithium, cobalt, nickel and graphite is projected to continue surging.

More than 100 million vehicle batteries will reach end-of-life in the next decade, creating a massive pool of recoverable material.

Recycling and reuse could cut primary mineral demand by 12 percent by 2040.

By 2040, recovered materials could supply more than half of the global demand for these critical minerals.

Cost savings are estimated to reach as much as $25 billion annually.

Read the full Q2 2025 Get Connected Electric Vehicle Report HERE.

Sign up to receive Get Connected EV reports HERE.

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation