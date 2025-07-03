Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Automaker statement on reconciliation bill

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement on passage of H.R.1

John Bozzella, president and CEO Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said:

“Lots of smart policies in the reconciliation bill to keep the auto industry in America healthy and competitive.

“The big one: the advanced manufacturing production credit (aka 45X). The Senate recognized this tax credit is working – bringing battery manufacturing back to the U.S. and supporting supply chains that bypass China. By restoring the workability of this key credit and maintaining prohibitions against Chinese companies from credit eligibility, senators preserved billions in auto-related manufacturing investments and jobs.

“Also positive: The Senate protected ultra-wideband spectrum used by the auto industry for safety and convenience features. And they declined to impose new fees on electric vehicles and batteries. That’s a debate that should occur when Congress takes up a highway bill in the future.

“We recognized Congress was likely to wind down the consumer EV credits (aka 30D and 45W) early. The accelerated phaseout to September 2025 will be extremely challenging to EV adoption and hurt consumer affordability, especially as manufacturers and dealers right-size automotive inventories.

“Like I said, lots to like. Not perfect but given the auto industry’s outsized impact on the country’s economic and national security, we appreciate the inclusion of these policies.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation