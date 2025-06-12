Alliance for Automotive Innovation: Automaker statement on President Trump’s repeal of California gas vehicle ban

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement after President Trump signed H.J. Res. 88 today at the White House

Alliance for Automotive Innovation released the following statement after President Trump signed H.J. Res. 88 today at the White House. The legislation reverses the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a waiver to California and 11 states to ban the sale of gas-powered vehicles by 2035.

John Bozzella, president and CEO Alliance for Automotive Innovation said:

“Everyone agreed these EV sales mandates were never achievable and wildly unrealistic.

“Worse than unachievable – these EV mandates were going to be harmful.

“Harmful to auto affordability, to consumer choice, to industry competitiveness and to economic activity.

“Customers don’t want the government telling them what kind of car to buy. What they want is a range of choices like efficient gas-powered, battery electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

“President Trump deserves credit for identifying this problem – and doing something about it. He got behind this repeal before the EV mandates did real damage to the auto industry in America, stood up for customer choice and helped restore a degree of balance to U.S. emissions regulations.”

SOURCE: Alliance for Automotive Innovation