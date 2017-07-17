Allego starts partnership with Shell to operate fast charging at selected Shell stations in the Netherlands and in the United Kingdom

Shell and Allego are working together to install and operate the first fast chargers for electric vehicles at selected Shell service stations. The project will include selected charging sites at Shell stations in the United Kingdom and in The Netherlands. The goal is that fast chargers are expected to be operational at all selected locations by the end of 2017. The first chargers are due to open in Greater London, Derby and the western part of the Netherlands (Randstad).

Shell and Allego are delighted to be working together to bring fast charging capability (50 kW) to selected Shell service stations in the UK and the Netherlands to meet the needs of EV drivers who want to recharge on the go.

