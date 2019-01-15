Allego and GIREVE give EV drivers access to a further 12,000 charging points throughout Europe

Allego and GIREVE have signed a partnership to give GIREVE customers access to the Allego charging infrastructure, making Allego’s extensive charge point network even more accessible to EV drivers throughout Europe. By using GIREVE’s Connect Place, Allego can now offer E-Mobility Service Providers (EMPs) access to its network.

“We believe that ground breaking partnerships like the one we are implementing with GIREVE will serve to improve Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure, enhance the EV driver user experience, further accelerating EV adoption and expand Allego’s market position. It is a significant step in easing to the transition towards e-mobility and a cleaner, greener more sustainable future”, comments Anja van Niersen, CEO Allego.

Allego chose OCPI (Open Charge Point Interface) as the technical protocol to connect with GIREVE. Both companies share the common goal to increase cross border mobility and enable the creation of an interoperable charging network accessible anywhere at any time. This is essential to the roll-out of electric mobility in Europe, as well as creating a single market for EV drivers and services based on quality and reliability.

With a network of more than 12,000 AC and rapid charging points deployed in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the UK, Allego is one of the European leading provider of charging solutions. In summer 2018 Allego opened its first High-Power Chargers with liquid cooled charging cables (350 kW) – part of the European MEGA-E (Metropolitan Greater Areas Electrified) Project which involves the installation of 322 ultra-fast chargers and 39 multi-modal charging hubs in at least ten European metropolitan areas.

To Bruno Lebrun, CEO of GIREVE, “GIREVE wants to become a long-term partner of e-mobility and charging point operators in Europe, by offering them connectivity services and collaboration tools that will usefully help them provide EV drivers with e-mobility services.”

SOURCE: GIREVE