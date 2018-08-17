Allan McNish: “It’s a luxury to have two fast and aggressive drivers in the team”

In his first season as Audi team principal in Formula E, Allan McNish (48) experienced a rollercoaster of emotions and a happy ending with the 2017/2018 teams’ title. In this interview the three-time Le Mans winner talks about his darkest moments, best decisions, his thoughts on the future of Formula E and why it is a luxury to have two aggressive drivers like Daniel Abt and Lucas di Grassi in the team.