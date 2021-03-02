All pure electric Volvo models to be available online only

Volvo Cars is fundamentally changing how and where to meet its customers, and will transform the current wholesale model by moving online and with strong customer relationships.

It aims to be a fully electric car company globally by 2030 and will launch a completely new family of electric cars in coming years – all of which will be available online only.

As part of its new commercial strategy, Volvo Cars will invest heavily in its online sales channels, radically reduce complexity in its product offer, and with transparent and set pricing models.

Combined with online sales, Volvo Cars will focus on a complete convenient customer offering, all under the Care by Volvo name.

“The future of Volvo Cars is defined by three pillars: electric, online and growth,” says Lex Kerssemakers, head of global commercial operations. “We want to offer our customers peace of mind and a care-free way of having a Volvo, by taking away complexity while getting and driving the car. Simplification and convenience are key to everything we do.”

The strategy is focused on the fastest-growing segment in the global car industry: the premium electric market. Volvo Cars is committed to becoming a leader in this segment and will focus on developing electric cars only going forward.

While Volvo Cars is investing heavily in online sales platforms, it will build stronger customer relationships together with its retail partners. They remain a crucial part of the customer experience and will continue to be responsible for a variety of important services such as selling, preparing, delivering and servicing cars.

“Online and off-line need to be fully and seamlessly integrated,” added Lex Kerssemakers. “Wherever the customer is in their journey – online, in a showroom, in a Volvo Studio, or driving the car – the customer experience needs to be top-notch.”

Care by Volvo, until recently known as the name for Volvo Cars’ subscription service, will be expanded into a broader customer offer aimed at increasing overall convenience.

When buying an electric Volvo online, it will come with a convenient care package that includes items such as service, warranty, roadside assistance, as well as insurance where available and home charging options.

On its flagship online store, volvocars.com, the company will radically simplify the process for, and reduce the number of steps involved in, signing up for an electric Volvo.

Customers will be able to choose from attractive pre-configured electric Volvos that are ready for simple and convenient ordering and quick delivery.

Further convenience and simplification comes through transparent and set pricing models. This eliminates the need for negotiations, increases transparency and builds trust.

SOURCE: Volvo Cars