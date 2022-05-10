All-new ZR-V to join Honda’s SUV line-up in Europe in 2023

Honda ZR-V C-segment SUV to go on sale next year

Honda has confirmed that its recently announced new C segment SUV is to be named ‘ZR-V’. Set to go on sale across European markets in 2023, the all-new model will slot between the HR-V and CR-V in the Honda line-up. The ZR-V will be powered by the outstanding e:HEV full hybrid powertrain, further expanding Honda’s range of electrified options to customers.

The announcement begins the next stage of Honda’s European electrification strategy. With further electrified SUV models set to follow, the ZR-V marks an important evolution in the Honda line up, with the brand concentrating even further on this rapidly growing segment.

SOURCE: Honda