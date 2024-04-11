All-new Volvo VNL showcased in Canada for the first time at Truck World

Volvo Trucks North America will display the all-new Volvo VNL for the first time in Canada at Truck World 2024 — taking place April 18 to 20, 2024, at the International Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Volvo Trucks North America will display the all-new Volvo VNL for the first time in Canada at Truck World 2024 — taking place April 18 to 20, 2024, at the International Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Truck World attendees will experience a range of Volvo Trucks products up close including two models of the all-new Volvo VNL, the current model Volvo VNL 760 long-haul sleeper and the heavy-duty Volvo VNR 300 Roll Off straight truck. The booth will also feature the latest generation Volvo VNR Electric model deployed by Volvo Trucks’ customer Tim Hortons.

Truck World will be the first time that two all-new Volvo VNL models have been displayed together and this will be the first public appearance of the Volvo VNL 300 day cab with the Edge interior and exterior trim. The VNL 840 74-inch mid-roof sleeper with the Edge interior and exterior trim, made its public debut last month in the U.S. at ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s (TMC) 2024 Annual Meeting & Transportation Technology Exhibition in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Volvo Trucks’ press conference will be held Thursday, April 18, at 10:30 am ET, at Truck World booth #1049. The company will share details about how the completely reimagined all-new Volvo VNL will set new industry standards in heavy-duty trucking with striking aerodynamics and a fuel efficiency improvement of up to 10%.

“We are excited to bring the all-new Volvo VNL to Canada for the first time at Truck World 2024. This meticulously designed truck sets new industry standards in heavy-duty trucking, with optimized aerodynamics and cutting-edge technologies that improve fuel efficiency by up to 10%,” said Matthew Blackman, managing director, Canada, Volvo Trucks North America. “We invite attendees to experience firsthand the quantum leap forward this truck represents and learn more about other sustainable heavy-duty transport solutions already at work throughout North America.”

Speaking engagements at Truck World 2024 include:

April 18, 10:30am ET: Join Volvo Trucks for a press announcement in booth #1049.

April 20, 11:00-11:45am ET: Fuel-Efficient Tech: How to burn less diesel today – Johan Agebrand, Director – Product Marketing, Volvo Trucks

Other product experts from Volvo Trucks will be available at the event to offer detailed insights into the design and capabilities of the all-new Volvo VNL, as well as highlight the innovative, industry-first option packaging available on the new model.

In addition to the two all-new Volvo VNL models, attendees will experience the full range of Volvo Trucks products including the heavy-duty Volvo VNR 300 Roll Off straight truck, offering attendees a glimpse of its versatility and capabilities. As a regional haul truck equipped with long-haul amenities, it seamlessly combines productivity with efficiency, boasting the advantages of a lightweight design and an efficient day cab configuration. The best-selling VNL 760 long-haul sleeper will also be on display to showcase the spacious sleeper that delivers reliable performance with plenty of space for drivers to handle the day-to-day demands of driving and living on the road.

A Volvo VNR Electric 6×4 tractor, currently operated by Tim Hortons, will be on display in Volvo Trucks’ booth and is equipped with a six-battery-pack configuration, 455 hp and 4,051 lb.-ft. of torque, two-speed I-Shift automated manual transmission, 14,600 lb. front axle, 40,000 lb. rear axle, and a 565 kWh total battery capacity with a charge rate of up to 250kW DC.

Truck World is the premier destination in Canada for trucking executives, fleet managers, and governmental entities seeking to explore the latest trucks, equipment, and innovations shaping both present and future landscapes of the business of trucking.

SOURCE: Volvo Trucks