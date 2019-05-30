All-new Subaru Forester wins Grand Prix award for earning the highest score in 2018-2019 JNCAP collision safety performance assessment

Subaru Corporation today announced that the all-new Forester (Japanese market specification) won the Grand Prix Award*1 for earning the highest score*2 in the Japan New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP) collision safety performance assessment conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and the National Agency for Automotive Safety and Victim’s Aid (NASVA). Forester has also received Advanced Safety Vehicle Triple Plus (ASV +++) rating, the highest rating in the 2018-2019 JNCAP preventive safety performance assessment.

The 2018-2019 Grand Prix Award in JNCAP collision safety performance assessment marks the second winning of the award for Subaru following the Grand Prix Award for Impreza and SUBARU XV in the 2016-2017 assessment. Winning these safety awards reflects Subaru’s commitment to its all-around safety principle.

The new Forester employs the Subaru Global Platform, a new common architecture used in Subaru vehicles, and enhances passenger protection with improved energy absorption compared to previous generation of the model. Combined with the optimized body structure and proper layout of high-tensile steels, Forester improved passenger protection for frontal, side and rear-end impacts with minimal weight increase.

Forester also employs pedestrian protection airbag as standard equipment. A pressure sensor inside the front bumper determines whether the vehicle has collided with a pedestrian, and the airbag covers the wipers and the bottom of the front pillars right after the collision is detected to reduce the impact on the pedestrian’s head.

Subaru will continue to enhance its primary, active, passive, and pre-crash safety technologies under its “all-around safety” principle, which underpins enjoyment and peace of mind for all drivers and passengers, and target to eliminate traffic accident deaths*3 by 2030.

*1: Award for the JNCAP five star rated vehicle which marked the highest score ever

*2: 96.5 points under new scoring method from the 2018-2019 assessment

*3: Traffic accident deaths of Subaru drivers/passengers and people including pedestrians/cyclists Subaru cars collide with

SOURCE: Subaru