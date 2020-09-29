All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan : Dacia redefines the essential & contemporary car

With the third generation of Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan, Dacia is simultaneously renewing three of its emblematic models and redefining the essential, contemporary automobile, always focused on the real needs of its customers, at the best price.

With its pronounced shoulders and wheel arches, New Sandero exudes a strong personality and an impression of robustness. Its overall proportions have been redesigned to perpetuate the equation of its success: a contained exterior size and even greater roominess, for even greater versatility. The overall line is more fluid thanks to a more sloping windshield, a lower roofline and a radio antenna placed at the rear. The ground clearance is unchanged, but with its wider tracks and flush wheels, New Sandero feels lower, more planted on its sills.

All-new Sandero Stepway is immediately recognizable at the front with its unique ribbed and more domed bonnet. It adopts the design codes of the crossover world with raised ground clearance, logoted roof bars, large wheel arch wideners and reinforced door bottoms with specific texture. In addition to, the chrome Stepway logo under the front grille and the curved fenders above the fog lights. The front and rear bumpers include a body-coloured metal skid plate designed to protect the original colour from everyday scratches.

The Dacia spirit also includes useful and necessary innovations, such as the All-new Sandero Stepway modular roof bars, designed from the outset to be transformed into a roof rack. Cleverly designed, easy to use and offered as standard.

The All-new Logan’s brand-new design is smoother, with an overall increase of 3.6 cm in length, a longer wheelbase and a reduced rear overhang. It has a slimmer shape, featuring a more sloping windscreen and a roof lowered by one centimetre. The flowing roofline, radio aerial placed at the rear and the slightly smaller side windows give a more dynamic look to the overall design. Some features are like those of the New Sandero, such as the Y-shaped LED light signature, the flush-mounted wheels and the high-quality design of certain aspects (such as the door handles).

On all three models, the front and rear lights unveil Dacia’s new Y-shaped LED light signature, giving the All- New Sandero a strong identity. A horizontal line joins the two lights both at the front and rear and extends into their respective LED lines, giving the car a greater visual presence. The LED headlights, offered as a standard automatic feature at all trim levels, increase night-time visibility.

A NEW ONBOARD EXPERIENCE

The interior takes a leap forward in every respect. The all-new dashboard becomes even more ergonomic and features new materials for a more modern and qualitative overall ambience that is also found on the doors and upholstery.

A more ergonomic driving position thanks to a new seat design and multiple seat and steering wheel adjustments for greater comfort. Dacia is also offering a new Media Control system that allows users to manage radio, telecommunications and navigation directly on their smartphone, which is mounted on a special bracket at the top of the dashboard. This system, fitted on the first trim levels, is completed by the Media Display and Media Nav, this time with a specific screen on the center console.

Without forgetting the historical strong point of these 3 models: a record roominess in a contained template. While the exterior dimensions have been maintained, interior roominess, trunk volume and storage space have been further improved in the All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan.

INNOVATIVE SAFETY FEATURES

Thanks to the CMF modular platform, All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan integrate a reinforced structure for increased safety, complete with 6 standard airbags. The new electronic architecture makes it possible to integrate new driving aids, including AEB (Emergency Brake Assist) and eCall as standard.

ENHANCED FUEL EFFICIENCY AND DRIVEABILITY

Thanks to this new modular platform, All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan incorporate more efficient engines, more efficient aerodynamics, a streamlined underbody and low weight to combine greater driving pleasure with reduced emissions and fuel consumption. The exclusively gasoline-powered range of engines features a new CVT gearbox for a new two-pedal offering, as well as the ECO-G gasoline/LPG bi-fuel system, a simple, reliable and economical solution.

All-new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan are a perfect continuation of the successful saga. For an unbeatable price, they offer more than ever access to the best value-for-money car on the market.

SOURCE: Renault Group