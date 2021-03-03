All-new Renault Arkana scores maximum five stars in Euro NCAP safety tests

The All-New Renault Arkana has been awarded the maximum five-star crash safety rating by the experts at Euro NCAP in its most recent round of testing.

Featuring the latest passive and active safety equipment – including a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) – the All-New Arkana enforces Renault’s commitment to building the safest vehicles for as many customers as possible.

The All-New Renault Arkana is based on the advanced CMF-B modular platform, shared with the All-New Clio and Captur, and therefore benefits from an optimised body structure and safety built-in. This is due to a redesigned seat composition, seatbelt fasteners with pyrotechnic pre-tensioners and load limiters, which offers optimal support for all occupants inside the vehicle. On top of this, Renault is an ambassador for Fix4sure technology that promotes the best occupant restraint and avoids drivers and passenger sliding under the seatbelt in the result of an accident, while child seats can be easily and securely installed on the outer rear seats.

In addition to the strong and sturdy CMF-B modular platform, the All-New Arkana comes fitted with the very latest ADAS technology. The range of safety aids available on the All-New Arkana includes Motorway and Traffic Assistant that includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go and the ability to keep the car centred in its lane, including on some curved roads. Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist will also all be available bringing added convenience, safety and reassurance to drivers.

The All-New Arkana also comes fitted with an Active Emergency Braking System (AEBS), which alerts the driver to a dangerous situation and will initiate braking force if the driver fails to take action, detecting vehicles ahead as well as pedestrians and cyclists.

These safety systems combine to deliver greater peace of mind to the driver, occupants and other road users, and are complemented by the All-New Arkana’s extensive equipment list, including 100 per cent LED lighting with automatic activation – fitted as standard – enhancing forward visibility. A 360-degree camera and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror also assist with visibility all around the car.

Customers will benefit from its striking coupe silhouette, sleek design and assertive front end that combine to offer a unique new SUV model in the Renault range, featuring the latest technology, an upmarket interior and the most advanced powertrains.

The All-New Arkana will be available with a fully electrified range of powertrains, including the latest E-TECH hybrid option that’s capable of travelling 80 per cent of urban journeys in electric mode, and consumes up to 40 per cent less fuel compared to an equivalent petrol engine. The All-New Arkana E-TECH Hybrid will be available alongside the 1.3-litre TCe engine that features mild-hybrid technology delivering reduced fuel consumption and CO2 emissions, plus greater driving pleasure and flexibility, paired with a smooth and responsive EDC automatic transmission.

Inside, the All-New Arkana affirms its strong personality with a distinctive design and premium materials, highlighted by the 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display and 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment display, both of which can be personalised and used to quickly and easily control the vehicle’s range of driver assistance and safety systems, as well as core vehicle functions and multimedia settings.

