All-new Ram 1500 wins Truck Trend’s 2019 Pickup Truck of the Year

The TRUCK TREND® jurors, which consist of truck experts from across the nation, selected the Ram 1500 as the 2019 Pickup Truck of the Year following an intense weeklong evaluation of eight trucks that underwent 1,300-plus miles of grueling performance testing in California.

“It is clear to us that Ram is not only serious about being a competitor in the full-size truck market with the all-new 2019 1500, but that they intend to lead,” said Sean Holman, Group Content Director for TRUCK TREND. “The new truck breaks ground in many areas and is the gold standard of what to expect in regard to comfort and technology without giving up any of the functionality or utility of a truck.”

The 2019 Ram 1500 came out on top after completing a demanding test comprised of performance testing, hauling, towing, fuel economy calculation and off-roading — all important disciplines in which truck owners expect competency. Jurors spent ample time with each vehicle to form qualified opinions regarding important factors such as interior ergonomics, seat comfort, technology usability, build quality, and the features and benefits of each truck while closely logging fuel efficiency.

“The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is the benchmark for durability, technology and efficiency with a high level of luxury previously not available in pickup truck segments,” said Reid Bigland, Head of Ram Brand. “We’re pleased TRUCK TREND recognizes our new Ram 1500 as its 2019 Pickup Truck of the Year.”

The all-new 2019 Ram 1500 is a no-compromise truck, leading areas most important to pickup owners. Ram leads the full-size truck segment with significant gains in fuel efficiency through an all-new eTorque mild hybrid system in both V-6 and V-8 configurations. Overall weight for the Ram 1500 has been reduced by 225 pounds. The frame uses advanced materials and engineering to eliminate 100 pounds while increasing stiffness and durability for 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The new Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the pickup world with technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L. Active safety and security systems join the technology onslaught with adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and Blind-spot Monitoring.

SOURCE: FCA