All-new Peugeot 208 and e-208 to star at CarFest North and CarFest South

The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 will be among the star attractions at this year’s CarFest North and CarFest South family festivals.

The all-new 208 will appear at CarFest North, held in Bolesworth, Cheshire, between 26 and 28 July, while the 100% electric e-208 will be at Laverstoke Park Farm, Hampshire, during CarFest South, between 23 and 25 August. Both festivals will raise funds for UK children’s charities, including BBC Children in Need.

The all-new 208 is available with a choice of petrol, diesel, and for the first-time, 100% electric powertrains, and is the first vehicle to fulfil PEUGEOT’s new philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain’.

The PEUGEOT stands at both events will see the latest models on show alongside the all-new 208 and e-208, including the all-new 508 SW, 3008 SUV and 5008 SUV.

PEUGEOT Rally Academy driver, Catie Munnings, will pilot a PEUGEOT 208 R2 Rally car up the CarFest hill climb circuit, thrilling spectators at both CarFest South and CarFest North. Munnings will also take on the ‘show jumping’ challenge in a 3008 SUV, in the PEUGEOT sponsored show jumping arena.

David Peel, Managing Director of PEUGEOT UK, said: “CarFest North and South are two of the great family festivals of the summer. Both will be packed with exciting cars, music and activities and PEUGEOT is proud to sponsor the event again. We’re excited to showcase our supermini expertise this year, with our all-new 208 and 100% electric all-new e-208 on static display.”

For this year’s CarFest North and South festivals, PEUGEOT is also sponsoring the VIP areas. Each exclusive area will feature the all-new 508 Fastback for fans to experience. At both festivals, PEUGEOT will be hosting a competition to win tickets to the ATP Tennis Finals in November at the O2 Arena in London.

PEUGEOT’s first new generation fully electric vehicle, the all-new e-208 uses a 50kWh battery and 136kW electric motor to provide 211 miles from a full charge under the current WLTP test. The all-new 208 is available with a choice of four advanced petrol engines and one highly efficient diesel.

To find out more about the all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208, visit: www.peugeot.co.uk/showroom/new-208/

To find out more about the CarFest South and CarFest North festivals, visit: www.carfest.org/welcome

SOURCE: Peugeot