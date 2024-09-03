All-new Nissan Patrol makes global debut in Abu Dhabi

Seventh generation Patrol pays homage to the nameplate’s illustrious legacy, while delivering on future-ready innovation

In a celebration of heritage and innovation, Nissan today launched the all-new Nissan Patrol, marking a new chapter for the iconic nameplate. The seventh-generation model was unveiled by Makoto Uchida, president and CEO of Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., at an exclusive event in Abu Dhabi that saw royals, VIPs, global Nissan executives, dealers, partners, media, customers and employees in attendance.

The all-new Patrol introduces several groundbreaking advancements – including a striking new design, a powerful V6 twin-turbo engine, a 9-speed automatic transmission and adaptive air suspension for enhanced all-terrain capability. Equipped with intuitive technologies including NissanConnect 2.0 powered by Google built-in, ProPILOT Assist, and Klipsch Premium Audio System, it delivers a superior driving experience, complemented by exceptional comfort.

Makoto Uchida said: “The all-new Patrol is a prime example of the exciting and empowering models we are delivering under our global business plan, The Arc. The seventh generation is a bold leap forward, blending unparalleled performance, cutting-edge technology and a commanding presence to redefine what an SUV can be. With its history of more than 70 years, the Patrol perfectly embodies our corporate purpose of ‘Driving innovation to enrich people’s lives.’”

An icon built for adventure

The All-New Nissan Patrol embodies a premium design aesthetic that elevates its unmissable road presence, delivering a captivating visual impact that bridges the brand’s heritage with a forward-thinking vision. The All-New Patrol’s exterior styling enhances its distinctive silhouette to showcase an ‘unbreakable’ appearance reflective of its rugged capability.

Meticulously crafted, every aspect of the all-new Patrol exudes a sense of strength and durability. Nissan’s signature V-motion grille takes center stage, now wider and more integrated into the body, and flanked by enhanced Double C-shaped headlights featuring Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB) technology to ensure optimal visibility. Complementing this is the Patrol’s rear façade, which echoes the front grille with a full-width light bar.

The Patrol’s formidable stance is accentuated by available 22-inch alloy wheels, which not only enhance its road presence, but also provide high ground clearance for superior off-road performance.

The All-New Nissan Patrol is available in seven striking exterior colors, each developed to enhance its dynamic appearance. The addition of four vibrant two-tone options to the exterior color palette supports increased personalization, enabling drivers to express their unique style.

Nissan’s commitment to thoughtful design is evident with the introduction of a Puddle Lamp, which auto-activates individual lighting elements as the occupants approach the vehicle with the key fob or unlock the doors. The lamp illuminates a motif featuring the iconic Nissan Patrol silhouette and the text “Since 1951” signifying the SUV’s production history. This feature is a nod to the Japanese principle of omotenashi, or thoughtful hospitality, ensuring that every interaction with the Patrol feels special and welcoming.

Power. Performance. Precision.

The seventh-generation Nissan Patrol is Nissan’s most powerful Patrol to date – setting new standards in performance with an exhilarating blend of response, refinement and efficiency.

A new 3.5-liter V6 twin turbo engine has been introduced, delivering an impressive 425HP and 700Nm of torque. This marks a momentous shift from the Patrol’s outgoing V8 engine – achieving a 7% increase in power and a 25% boost in torque, along with enhanced fuel efficiency.

The new V6 twin turbo engine features a high heat-resistant turbocharger and scavenge oil pump ensuring consistent lubrication on slopes and inclines, delivering reliable performance across all terrains.

Available also is a 3.8-liter naturally aspirated V6 engine option, producing 316HP and 386Nm of torque.

Power is transferred to the road via a 9-speed automatic transmission further elevating the driving experience, whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrains.

Dynamic suspension leverages e-damper technology that automatically adjusts the damper settings according to the driving conditions, for a more controlled and comfortable on-board experience.

The All-New Patrol features adaptive air suspension system available as standard – allowing for adjustable ride height, effortless on-road cruising and off-road performance. In addition to improved aerodynamic efficiency, it also facilitates easy passenger entry and exit, as well as convenient loading and unloading of gear.

Drivers can select six distinct drive modes– standard, sand, rock, mud/rut, eco and sport. The All-New Patrol also introduces a 4WD transfer mode interlock system, a first for Nissan, allowing drivers to seamlessly switch between modes and tackle challenging landscapes with ease.

Expertly crafted for premium comfort

The All-New Nissan Patrol elevates the driving experience with its meticulously crafted interior that harmonizes premium comfort with cutting-edge technology. From the moment they enter the cabin, drivers and passengers will be immersed in an atmosphere of refined sophistication that enhances both relaxation and convenience.

The refreshed interior features exquisitely quilted leather seats that offer a new level of indulgence, with detailing inspired by the traditional Japanese wood craft, Kumiko. On selected trims the seats feature massage functionality and eight-way adjustment, striking a perfect balance of cushioning and ergonomic support to deliver exceptional comfort.

The All-New Patrol boasts an expansive cabin with a standard panoramic sunroof that invites natural light when desired.

An advanced infotainment system, anchored by a striking 28.6-inch horizontal Monolith display, features twin 14.3-inch displays that provide a comprehensive view of navigation, entertainment, and vehicle information. Rear-seat passengers are also catered for with optional dual 12.8-inch screens, supporting entertainment on the go, via Miracast, HDMI or USB inputs.

Complementing the visual experience is a 64-color ambient lighting system with customizable live backgrounds to match any mood, enhancing the cabin’s ambiance.

The All-New Nissan Patrol introduces an exceptional audio experience with its 12-speaker Klipsch Premium Audio system. Featured in select trims, this system delivers an immersive and crystal-clear soundscape that integrates seamlessly into the Patrol’s interior, thanks to precision-engineered components developed by Nissan and Klipsch engineers. DynamicAudioReveal™ technology ensures consistent clarity and depth by adjusting audio equalization based on environmental conditions, while DJX® 3D Surround envelops occupants in a rich, concert-like sound experience.

Complementing this sensory sophistication, the All-New Patrol offers available Biometric Cooling technology. When activated, a built-in infrared sensor detects the body temperature of front passenger seat and second row occupants, and automatically adjusts air flow settings to provide an intuitive cooling experience.

Further enhancing the cabin’s appeal is its class-leading roominess, particularly in the second and third rows, making it ideal for families and larger groups. The innovative EZ flex seats facilitate easier access to the third row without removing a child seat, while the 3rd-row power fold and return function offers flexible storage solutions with a touch on the Monolith screen to adapt seamlessly to varying needs.

Practicality is taken to the next level with an increase in cargo space, now offering up to 30% more room compared to previous models, as well as a combined 9-liter storage across the glove and console box. The thoughtfully engineered cabin benefits from an all-new frame with improved dynamic torsional rigidity for decreased vehicle vibration, damping acoustic glass for noise isolation, as well as elevated materials contributing to a quieter, more serene driving experience.

Intelligent safety and next-gen connectivity

The All-New Nissan Patrol introduces NissanConnect 2.0 with Google Built-In, an advanced technology suite that seamlessly integrates navigation, security, and entertainment into a unified platform. Available in the UAE and KSA and soon to roll out across other GCC markets, this is the first Nissan vehicle in the region to feature Google Built-In, which makes a near-seamless interaction between a customer’s digital life and their vehicle.

Nissan’s ProPILOT technology makes its regional debut in the All-New Nissan Patrol, supporting drivers with a blend of adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assistance. The system leverages navigation data to adjust vehicle speed for curves and interchanges.

The Patrol transforms situational awareness with Panorama View, featuring ‘Ultra-Wide View’ and ‘Invisible Hood View’, with Invisible-to-Visible technology projecting real-time images of obstacles and navigation cues onto the infotainment display. The Ultra-Wide View expands the field of vision to 170 degrees, while the innovative Invisible Hood provides a clear view of the area directly beneath the vehicle for safer driving both off-road and in narrow spaces.

The Patrol is also equipped with a 3D Around View Monitor which offers a comprehensive 360-degree view of the vehicle’s surroundings, further enhancing driver awareness. Additional driver assistance features include an Intelligent Rear View Mirror and Rear Zoom View that enhance rear visibility, as well as Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning and Rear Automatic Emergency Braking, which alert drivers to potential collisions and apply brakes when needed to mitigate impact.

All-round safety is also assured with a comprehensive safety package featuring seven airbags and, for the very first time, knee airbags specifically designed to enhance the driver’s safety.

The All-New Nissan Patrol sets a new benchmark with its powerful engine, advanced technologies, and luxurious comfort. Engineered to deliver exceptional performance and refined driving experiences, it embodies Nissan’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The All-New Nissan Patrol will be available at Nissan’s partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East region starting from end of October.

SOURCE: Nissan