All-new Nissan JUKE Turbo premieres in Hong Kong

Nissan and Honest Motors Ltd. today premiered the new Nissan JUKE Turbo in Hong Kong at Festival Walk, Kowloon Tong. Offering the same famous sense of style and fun, yet equipped with a collection of advanced driving assistance technologies and enhanced driving control, the next Generation Nissan JUKE Turbo redefines the compact crossover segment.

With more than 1.5 million units sold globally since launching in 2010* , the first generation Nissan JUKE has resonated with customers thanks to its stand-out design, carved a new niche for compact crossover SUVs which has been widely copied since. Combining bold and unique design, stylish interior, advanced driving assistance, powerful yet more efficient engine, the new Nissan JUKE Turbo was created to appeal drivers who value design, technology and performance.

“The all-new Nissan JUKE Turbo delivers strong individual character with its daring design and high level of personalization. Together with the magnificent new turbo engine with better efficiency, unique-in-class driving assistance technology which allow new JUKE Turbo owners to have their very own control on style, technology and driving preference,” said Ray Cheung, General Sales Manager, Honest Motors Ltd. – Nissan Hong Kong.

Bold and athletic design

The new Nissan JUKE Turbo has grown up, but maintains its sense of fun with its contemporary exterior look. Equipped with full LED technology as standard, the latest Nissan JUKE Turbo retains its iconic circular headlamps but with a new Y-shaped signature, which complements Nissan’s V-Motion grille. The broad shoulder line, muscular silhouette and stylish 17-inch wheels give an imposing and athletic stance, whilst a ‘floating’ roof design and sharply-creased side panel details add a new level of prestige and catches every eye.

Designed for agility with more space to spread out, the new JUKE Turbo has grown up with measurement of 4,210 mm length (+75mm); 1,593 mm height (+28mm); 1,800 mm (+35mm) width; and 2,636 mm wheelbase gains largest increment (+106mm) for better roominess.

Always unique and personalized

The new Nissan JUKE Turbo offers different grades with personalisation, which customers can add their own distinctive twist and stamp their individual style. For the Nissan JUKE Turbo Personalization grade, 16 combinations of two-tone paint, as well as front bumper, rear bumper and side skirt inserts can be selected.

For a bespoke interior, customers will be able to choose between three options to finish the seats, dashboard, door panel and armrest, all giving the new JUKE a highly premium feel:

Enigma Black, provides a refined and stylish interior with black Alcantara® and leather

Light Grey, offers a modern high contrast and fresh look with black fabric and light grey syntech leather.

Energy Orange proposes an eye-catching energetic cockpit with black leather and orange details.

Reimagined stylish interior

The new Nissan JUKE Turbo has transformed on the inside as well, with more style, more space, and upscale quality. It is roomier for both passengers and their belongings, with rear-seat knee room increased by 5.8 cm, rear headroom by 1.1 cm, and 20% more luggage capacity to 422 litres.

A reimagined interior offers style and comfort boosted by improved driver positions, increased rear roominess and more user-friendly controls and storage. New soft-touch materials on the dashboard, door trim and foot-wells offer a premium feel, complemented by standard monoform sporty seats and optional Alcantara® and leather upholstery. New ambient lights at gear shift lever base and front door panels, uplift the dynamic vibes and premium touch of the cabin.

The central console is equipped with a modern 8″ touchscreen, incorporated with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, driver can stay connected by plugging in the smartphone and access their music and essential Apps.

Empowering driving experience

The new Nissan JUKE Turbo was crafted to delight new and existing customers. Thanks to high-strength steel, the new model features a more rigid platform that offers better stability, performance and cornering capabilities, and new levels of confidence and control.

The Nissan JUKE Turbo is powered by an all-new efficient 1.0-litre three-cylinder DIG-T turbocharged petrol engine with 117PS. Maximum torque 180Nm with 14% increment is now fully delivered in the range 1,750-4,000rpm against the previous generation. Giving drivers improved response, fuel economy, refinement and enjoying the lowest annual license fee. Equipped with an engaging sporty 7-speed wet dual-clutch (DCT) paddle-shift transmission, and a Drive Mode selector (ECO, Standard, Sport), drivers can effortlessly match their driving style to any driving scenario for maximum fun on the road.

Nissan Intelligent Mobility drives with confidence

The new JUKE Turbo is packed with various Nissan Intelligent Mobility innovative technologies that actively enhance driver confidence and the overall driving experience.

Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB) monitors the surrounding area in front of the car, helping to avoid or reduce damage caused by collisions. Additional functions in detecting pedestrians and cyclists are included, offering further peace of mind.

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) will send out an alert when detected lane drift out without indication.

Intelligent Trace Control (ITC) helps automatically and smoothly apply small amounts of braking to individual wheels. The system corrects the vehicle trajectory to match the driver’s commands, so the driver can maintain confidence while cornering.

Intelligent Ride Control (IRC) take the rough with the smooth. This system applies subtle braking to prevent disturbance when encountering bumps and ensures a comfortably smooth ride.

Other advanced safety features include Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Brake Assist (BA), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), as well as 8 standard airbags offering drivers complete confidence during their cruise.

Grades & Pricelist

VERSION $HKD JUKE Turbo $ 259,800 JUKE Turbo Black $ 268,800 JUKE Turbo Personalization $ 278,800

