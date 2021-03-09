All-new McLaren Artura will be as compelling to own as it is to drive

McLaren has confirmed warranty and servicing details for its all-new Artura supercar that will ensure the ownership proposition for the car is equally as compelling as the enthralling high-performance driving experience it will offer.

Revealed last month as the first series-production High-Performance Hybrid from the pioneering luxury supercar company, the Artura is the product of more than half a century of McLaren’s racing and road-car experience and expertise. In addition to setting new benchmarks in the supercar class for performance and efficiency, the Artura also brings new levels of McLaren warranty protection and inclusive service provision.

“The all-new McLaren Artura was designed and engineered to perform at the highest level across the board, in electric power-only, zero-emission, urban commutes to weekend breaks, favourite-road drives and trackday sessions. As well as setting new standards in the supercar class for performance and efficiency, it has a world-class warranty and service package to match, giving our customers peace-of-mind while they are enjoying their new high-performance hybrid supercar to the full.”

Jamie Corstorphine, Product Strategy Director, McLaren Automotive

Every new Artura will be covered from point of purchase by a 5-year/75,000km vehicle warranty, 6-year/75,000km hybrid battery warranty and 10-year, unlimited mileage, body (anti-perforation) warranty. This comprehensive package of benefits is included as standard in all markets worldwide, with the further provision of a 5-year roadside assistance package in most regions including the UK.

Artura owners will also benefit from a 3-year service plan1, which covers the cost of all regular maintenance undertaken in the 12-month/15,000km/9,000-mile interval services. This includes essential oil and filter changes, renewing engine and E-motor air filters, brake fluid replenishment and full safety inspections. Customers will have only ‘wear and tear’ components such as tyres and brakes to consider, alongside fuel costs and vehicle excise duty – both of which are optimised by the Artura’s powerful and efficient high-performance hybrid drivetrain and low CO 2 emissions figure of 129g/km*. The warranty, assistance and service provisions are all transferrable, enhancing the Artura’s future status as a McLaren Qualified car.

The new Artura, which is priced from £185,500 in the UK, is available in a standard specification and three further trim levels: Performance, which has a sporting, functional aesthetic; TechLux, where the focus is on the technical luxury the name suggests; and Vision, which displays a more and adventurous look and feel. All specifications enjoy a high level of features as standard, with the option for customers to add a Practicality Pack as a no cost option**, bringing Vehicle Lift; power-folding heated door mirrors with ‘dip in reverse’ functionality; four front and four rear parking sensors; rear-view camera; Homelink® and soft-close doors. Additionally, Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM are supported as standard by mobile phone integration into both the instrument cluster and central display screen.

SOURCE: McLaren