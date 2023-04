Lexus will debut the all-new LM, a flagship MPV, at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition to be held in Shanghai, China from Tuesday April 18 to Thursday April 27, 2023

All-new LM

SOURCE: Toyota