All-new Lexus ES to debut at Auto Shanghai 2025 on April 23rd

Lexus to unveil the all-new ES on April 23rd at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (April 23 - May 2)

Lexus to unveil the all-new ES on April 23rd at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (April 23 – May 2)*. Details of the all-new ES, a global flagship model that refines advanced electrification technologies and pursues further evolution of its the hallmark quietness and ride comfort, will be announced at a press conference in the Lexus booth on April 23rd. In anticipation of the debut of this new proposition of luxury, Lexus has released a teaser image showing some of the unique design elements.

* April 23rd – April 24th: Press Days, April 25th – April 26th: Trade Days, April 27th – May 2nd: Public Days

SOURCE: Toyota