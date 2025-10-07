All-new LEAF hits the road – boasting elite 622km range, top-level technology and sleek aerodynamic design

The Nissan LEAF – the world's first mass-market electric vehicle when it originally launched in Europe in 2011 – is back, signalling Nissan's determination to be at the forefront of electric innovation

The Nissan LEAF – the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle when it originally launched in Europe in 2011 – is back, signalling Nissan’s determination to be at the forefront of electric innovation. Now in its third generation, the all-new version of the vehicle that helped define the EV segment hits the roads for the first time in Copenhagen, boasting an elite range of up to 622km alongside a sharp new look, integrated technology and a host of new driver assistance features.

“The all-new LEAF is the embodiment of our DNA here at Nissan: smart, sleek, stylish, and ready for the next generation of EV drivers. With a top range of 622km and connected technologies, it delivers the convenience and excitement our customers demand,” said Clíodhna Lyons, Region Vice President, Product and Services Planning, Nissan AMIEO. “As we continue to level up our electric offering in Europe and the wider AMIEO region, the new LEAF represents exactly what our customers are looking for.”

Aerodynamic design

Designed at Nissan’s Global Design Studio in Atsugi, Japan and built at Nissan’s Sunderland Plant, UK, the all-new LEAF presents a dynamic crossover look that blends aerodynamic efficiency and visual impact. With a drag coefficient of just 0.25, the car’s clean, flowing appearance not only looks sharp and brings a real presence to the road, but supports the model’s excellent 622km top range and its general efficiency.

Supporting its sleek and streamlined look, Nissan LEAF boasts a host of upgraded exterior features, carefully engineered to catch the eye and confirm that our zero-emission masterpieces don’t skip on style, including:

Flush-mounted door handles

Sculpted surfaces and flowing roofline

A unique 3D tail light signature

Optional 19″ alloy wheels with aerodynamic styling

Dimming panoramic roof with subtle LEAF-embossed detailing

The cabin inside is spacious and family-ready, including up to 437 litres VDA of cargo space. Power liftgate and roof rail options add flexibility, while seven expressive colour choices – including signature Luminous Teal – ensure the Nissan LEAF can be personalised to suit families, commuters, urban explorers and weekend day-trippers alike.

To complement its bold design and spacious interior, the Nissan LEAF will offer an extensive range of accessories to suit every lifestyle. From practical utilities such as a protective rear film bumper, reversible trunkliner and recycled luxury mats, to stylish enhancements including illuminated kick plates and carbon-look mirror caps, owners can personalise to reflect their taste.

For even more convenience, features like the Drive Video Recorder and EV cable storage bag enhance safety and everyday usability, whilst transport options such as a removable towbar and roof cross bars open up new possibilities for family trips and outdoor adventures.

Elite range of 622km and smarter charging

Two battery options – 52kWh and 75kWh – offer a range above 440km* and up to 622km (WLTP) respectively, giving drivers more confidence with an autonomy amongst the best in the segment. With a range of up to 330 km at 130 km/h / up to 430 km at 110 km/h on the highway and an energy consumption as low as 13.8 kWh/100km, longer journeys can be accomplished with fewer charging stops. When you do need to plug in, the all-new Nissan LEAF supports 150kW DC fast charging, recovering up to 420km in just 30 minutes.

At the same time, Nissan LEAF is equipped with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, with up to 3.6kW output for hooking up small devices like laptops in a pinch, or cooking gear when out camping. The model also boasts Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) future readiness, enabling energy to be returned to the grid when available.

EV performance with advanced driver assistance

Built on the CMF-EV modular platform shared with the Nissan Ariya, LEAF delivers engaging yet comfortable driving. The suspension – MacPherson at the front and multi-link at the rear – ensures a smooth, agile drive across city streets and motorways. Driver-centric features include:

e-Pedal Step for smooth one-pedal driving

ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link for adaptive cruise and speed-sensitive automation

3D Around View Monitor with 8-point perspective with Invisible Hood View and Front Wide View to navigate narrow urban spaces

Regenerative braking with paddle shifts and distance control assist for energy recovery while decelerating”

At the heart of the Nissan LEAF is a refined electric motor delivering a clean and responsive performance – 160kW of power and 355Nm of torque reaching from 0 to 100km/h in 7.6s. With 13.8kWh/100km energy consumption all-new LEAF ensures effortless driving with maximum efficiency.

The Nissan LEAF is equipped with a suite of advanced safety and driver assistance features, designed to support confident driving in all conditions. From Intelligent Emergency Braking and Blind Spot Intervention to Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Lane Keep Assist, Nissan LEAF is engineered to deliver peace of mind. Additional features such as the 3D Around View Monitor, Invisible Hood View, and Front Wide View make parking and navigating tight spaces easier and safer.

Built for the connected driver

At the heart of the LEAF’s connected experience is NissanConnect with Google built-in, delivering seamless integration with daily life for the modern driver. This combines:

Google Maps featuring In Car Route Planner for intuitive navigation and automated charge journey planning

Google Assistant for hands-free control over navigation, media, climate and more

Google Play Store for apps, streaming, and productivity tools

Inside, twin 14.3″ screens (cluster and central) help form a fully digital cockpit, while the connectivity app (NissanConnect Services app) gives remote access to battery checks, climate preparation, and journey planning, ensuring the LEAF is as connected outside as it is inside.

Coming soon

Nissan LEAF will be manufactured in Sunderland, UK, using 20% renewable energy. Production and pre-orders to start before the end of the year, with first deliveries set for Spring 2026.

*Pending final homologation

THE ALL-NEW NISSAN LEAF KEY SPECIFICATIONS Powertrain Battery capacity (Usable)

*Battery capacity estimated: subject to homologation 52KWh 75KWh Maximum output 130kW 160kW Maximum Torque 345Nm 355Nm Acceleration 0-100 km/h 8.6 sec 7.6 sec Top speed 160km/h 160km/h Charging & V2L DC charging type CCS 2 Quick charger max. power (DC) 105kW 150kW DC Quick charging time 20%-80%< 30Min 20%-80%< 30Min 30min DC Quick charging recovery range (km) Pending homologation 420 km AC charging 7.4kW (optional 11KW) 11kW V2L charging port load capacity 3.6kW 3.6kW Range & consumption Estimated range

(WLTP combined)* >440 km Up to 622 km Estimated electricity consumption

(WLTP combined)* 13.8 kWh/100 km 13.8 kWh/100 km Estimated highway range at 130km/h* 224 km 330 km Estimated highway range at 110km/h* – Up to 430 km Drag Coefficient (Cd) 0.25 General specs Length 4,350mm Width 1,810mm Height 1,550mm Weight (depending on model and equipment) 1789kg-1937kg Wheel base 2,690mm Suspension Front: Independent MacPherson strut

Rear: Independent multi-link Luggage capacity (VDA) 437L Tire size

(front and rear) 195/60R18

215/55R18

235/45R19

NOTE: The above specifications are as of September 2025 and are subject to homologation, Model names, features and specifications may vary by market.

SOURCE: Nissan