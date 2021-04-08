All-new KONA N with 8-speed N DCT provides uncompromising performance

N DCT introduces even more high-performance driving features

The N DCT enables exclusive high-performance functions that are sure to bring a grin to the driver’s face: N Power Shift, N Grin Shift and N Track Sense Shift. These features are enhancing the car capabilities by using a dedicated shift logic management.

N Power Shift (NPS) engages when the car accelerates with more than 90 percent of throttle, thereby mitigating any reduction in torque during upshifts to deliver maximum power to the wheels. This enhances fun to drive by giving a “push feel” when upshifting. The accompanying bang sound coming from the partial cylinder cut of the exhaust underlines the sporty performance.

N Grin Shift (NGS) maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds. In order to get maximum acceleration, the car will directly shift down to the most appropriate gear. To activate, the driver pushes a dedicated button on the steering wheel, and a countdown begins on the cluster showing the remaining seconds for this function. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again. This feature allows the driver to use the full potential of the car with only one button – for example, when chasing for the best lap time. It can also be a benefit when overtaking or merging on a highway.

Finally, N Track Sense Shift (NTS) optimises adaptive shift for racetrack driving, helping the driver to focus more on the steering. It recognises when the conditions are optimal for dynamic driving on a racetrack and activates automatically. Based on motorsport data combined with the driver’s behaviour, the car selects the right gear and shift timing in sport driving conditions to provide optimal performance, just like a professional race car driver.

These dedicated N features are in addition to five different drive modes of the N Grin Control System: Normal, Eco, Sport, N and Custom.

Unlike with a traditional automatic transmission vehicle, in Hyundai vehicles with N DCT, the driver can choose to turn off the creep function. When the creep function is turned “off” and the car is in gear D, the car does not automatically roll when the brake pedal is released. Depending on the driver, this racetrack feature can also be useful to enhance comfort and convenience. Creep off mode can be activated or deactivated via the N custom settings.

The all-new KONA N with N DCT also offers drivers the option to switch to real manual mode using the paddle shifters or the gear knob. The memory logic will prevent the transmission from automatically upshifting when the RPM limit is reached. That way, manual control allows the driver to sustain high revs when needed for an even sportier driving experience.