All-new Kia K5 goes primetime with creative broadcast campaign & first-of-their-kind partnerships on network TV shows

The introduction of Kia’s most powerful midsize sedan ever – the all-new 2021 K5 – continues as Kia Motors America (KMA) launches a creative broadcast campaign and embarks on never-before-seen marketing partnerships with network shows including NBCUniversal’s America’s Got Talent and the 72nd Emmy® Awards telecast. The initiatives come hot on the wheels of the first-ever K5 Live “Triple Threat Stunt” – which took place in July – and will continue showcasing the all-new K5 midsize sedan in unique and unexpected ways.

“The Kia K5 is like nothing else in the category and we looked for high-profile partners to create a series of events and creative elements that showcase our most powerful midsize sedan ever,” said Russell Wager, director, marketing operations, Kia Motors America. “The partnerships with America’s Got Talent and the Emmys are a completely new direction for Kia and help bring live elements to a launch that has been decidedly different from the start.”

Debuting on national broadcast outlets on September 1st, the “Turning the Lights On” spot, created by David & Goliath, Kia’s creative agency of record, finds the K5 GT zipping through a warehouse full of dusty, discarded carnival rides and toys. As the K5 passes each cobweb covered piece of equipment, they magically come back to life and soon the entire space is re-energized, with blinking lights, carnival music and animatronic movements, highlighting how the K5 is breathing new life into and re-energizing the staid and stale midsize sedan category. The spot ends with the voiceover “Rides made us feel something once, they can do it again.” The creative includes both :30- and :15- second spots that will be used across both broadcast and digital platforms.

In conjunction with the broadcast campaign, Kia is the first automotive brand to officially partner with Summer’s hottest show, America’s Got Talent, and will conduct a live episode takeover on September 1st. The partnership puts the maneuverability and beauty of the K5 on full display, featured in a surprise show open and supported with prominent Kia branding throughout the episode.

Later in September, the K5 will be front and center for biggest night in television as Kia partners with ABC and the Television Academy for the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. Kia will be featured through a series of integrations showcasing the brand’s K5 and Telluride Nightfall Edition models. The Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC, Sunday, September 20th.

