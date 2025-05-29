All-new Jeep® Cherokee to debut late 2025

Today, the Jeep® brand confirms the all-new Jeep Cherokee is set to arrive in late 2025

Reimagined from the ground up, the next-generation Jeep Cherokee will redefine North America’s most popular vehicle segment bringing midsize SUV customers a new, efficient and powerful hybrid propulsion option from Jeep.

“The all-new Jeep Cherokee headlines our efforts to deliver more product, innovation, choice and standard content to customers than ever before,” said Bob Broderdorf, Jeep CEO. “Jeep Cherokee will boast competitive pricing that strikes at the core of the largest vehicle segment and sits perfectly between Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Cherokee to bolster our winning mainstream line up.”

The new Jeep Cherokee respectfully honors its rich history with an innovative eye toward the future as the Jeep brand continues to meet the needs of every driver and every journey. From industry-leading ICE vehicles to plug-in hybrid leadership to all-electric offerings, the new Jeep Cherokee joins the mission to empower customers with the freedom to adventure their way with unmatched Jeep capability and innovation.

SOURCE: Stellantis